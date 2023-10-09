Jump to content

One of ‘Asia’s most eligible bachelors’ Prince Mateen of Brunei to marry in grand royal wedding

The wedding celebrations will begin on 7 January

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Monday 09 October 2023 12:39
Comments
<p>Prince Mateen of Brunei</p>

Prince Mateen of Brunei

(Screengrab/ Borneo Bulletin)

Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei, who was once categorised among Asia's “most eligible bachelors”, will tie the knot with his fiance in a royal wedding ceremony next January.

The 32-year-old prince will marry Anisha Rosnah, the granddaughter of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s special adviser.

The wedding festivities will begin on 7 January and last for 10 days, according to Radio Television Brunei.

The Islamic ceremony to solemnise the marriage will be held on 11 January and the wedding reception on 14 January.

According to reports, the royal couple will embark on a procession in the capital city of Bandar Seri Begawan. To mark the end of the celebrations, a banquet will be held on the evening of 15 January.

The couple had been previously spotted on a number of formal engagements, including the wedding of his sister earlier this year.

The prince is the 10th child of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, and is sixth in line to the throne. He was named one of Asia's 50 most eligible bachelors by the Tatler Magazine in 2016.

Prince Mateen is a trained helicopter pilot with 2.5 million followers on Instagram, where he shares glimpses of his luxurious life.

He also serves as a major in the Royal Brunei Air Force along with conducting diplomatic duties with his father, Sultan Bolkiah.

The prince recently visited Singapore, where he was hosted to lunch by prime minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The prince graduated from the King’s College in London with a degree in international politics. He is reportedly an avid polo player and has won two bronze medals for Brunei at the South Asian Games in 2017 and 2019.

