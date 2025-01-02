Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

LeBron James’s middle child and younger son Bryce has chosen a college where he will be playing basketball.

On Wednesday (January 1) the 17-year-old son of the NBA legend made a post on Instagram where he shared a photo of himself wearing an Arizona basketball jersey with the caption reading, “100% committed” as he confirmed he’d be attending the University of Arizona.

His father also shared his excitement for Bryce as he posted the same photo on Instagram with the caption reading, “CONGRATULATIONS MAXIMUS!! SO PROUD OF YOU!!!” alongside both a bear emoji and an arrow pointing downward in honor of the school’s sports cheer where the students yell “Bear down!”

Fans had first started to assume that a formal commitment to the University of Arizona was coming for the middle James child as he shared another photo on Instagram with him decked out in Arizona gear back in November. “Bear Down???” the caption read.

Despite many people in the comments thinking the post was his commitment announcement, it was later pointed out that he had only received an offer to play for the university and was just visiting. Bryce had also received offers from both Ohio State and Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

James also shares 20-year-old son Bronny and 10-year-old daughter Zhuri with his wife Savannah James.

Both Bryce and Bronny have followed in their father’s footsteps with the latter making NBA history with his father.

Bryce (right) also received college offers from Ohio State and Duquesne University ( Getty Images )

After Bronny was drafted to play basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers, the pair became the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA at the same time.

“It’s always my family over everything. I’ve missed a lot of his things, so to be able to have this moment alongside my son was among the greatest gifts I’ve had,” LeBron said following their first game.

The legendary basketball player added: “That moment, us being at the scorer’s table together and checking in together, something I will never forget.”

“No matter how old I get, no matter how my memory may fade as I get older or whatever, I will never forget that moment.”

Bronny also described playing alongside his father as a “crazy moment I will never forget.”

“I tried not to focus on everything that was going on around me and tried to focus on going in as a rookie and not trying to mess up,” Bronny added in a post-game press conference. “But yeah, I totally did feel the energy, and I appreciate the Laker Nation for showing the support for me and my dad.”

Recently LeBron has broken a few NBA records as he played the most career minutes in the regular season and playoffs in December 2024. The record was previously held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who earned it in 2023.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers player also turned 40 on December 30, when he became the first player in NBA history to play in his teens, 20s, 30s, and 40s.