The top bucket list goals for adults wanting to try something new

Desperate to let your hair down and do something bonkers? This randomised fun generator could be the answer.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 67 per cent have pledged to make some kind of change in their lives over the coming months.

With short-term targets ranging from “little things” like reading more books to “big things” like moving to another job.

But 64 per cent believe there’s too much of a tendency to set overly serious goals – and believe greater emphasis should be on having fun.

The study also found most adults (59 per cent) have set themselves a goal of some sort in the past.

And 33 per cent of those who have done so tend to write a list of things they want to improve about themselves and then pick one.

Success however seems to be relatively low - just three out of 10 goals set are achieved.

But if you have hopes of doing something special this year, don’t let this revelation put you off.

Almost half (46 per cent) are optimistic about their aims for the next 10 months or so.

And even more reassuringly, 28 per cent have set themselves a goal and it’s led to permanent positive changes in their lives.

Commissioned by OnePoll, the research found the most common aims among those polled at the moment are to exercise more, lose weight, and save more money or spend less of it.

