Burger King cook who hasn’t missed work in 27 years reaches $400K in donations

A Burger King worker has received over $400,000 worth of donations, a year after he went viral when he revealed that he hadn’t missed work in 27 years.

Kevin Ford - a cook and cashier at the Burger King in the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport - has been given $407,000 from donors so far, according to his GoFundMe Page. While the page was first launched by his daughter, Seryna, last year, there’s been a spike in donations throughout the last two days, with contributions ranging from $10 to $1,000. The fundraiser now has a new goal of $450,000, as of 9 August.

According to the description, Ford is a single father of two, who began working at Burger King 27 years ago, and has never missed a day on the job. Seryna, who wrote the description, also explained what motivates her father to keep working: Being able to provide for his family.

“As our family grew and he remarried, he continued to work there because of the amazing health insurance that was provided through this employer because it was unionized,” she wrote. “This got all four of his daughters through high school and college with full healthcare coverage.”

Seryna also noted that Kevin would use donations for his retirement fund, and to “visit his grandchildren”.

“My dad continues to work there, because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age and leaving would cost him his retirement,” she added. “In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren.”

In some of the recent donations made to the fundraiser, people have expressed how they’ve been inspired by Kevin and his work ethic, one year after he first made headlines.

“My wife and I recently had our third child, and it’s been rough getting accustomed to having three kids,” one wrote. “Your story makes me feel like I’m not alone. Like there is at least 1 other person who has done what I’m doing and succeeded. Thank you, Seryna for sharing, and thank you Kevin for being a great human. Keep on keepin’ on.”

In a video posted to his TikTok in June 2022, Kevin went on to open a bag of gifts that he received from HMSHost - Burger King’s partner company - after nearly three decades working for the fast food chain. Some of the goodies included a Starbucks cup, a single movie ticket, and a bag of Reese’s Pieces. While many people went on to show their support for Kevin and praised his positivity in the video, they also criticised HMSHost. They claimed that the company’s gift was too trivial, since the Burger King employee had been working at the company for so long.

“It’s sad they did him like this but look at his positivity. This is someone that finds the good in everything. I know he will be blessed with more,” one TikTok user wrote in the comments at the time.

“27 years of commitment and without even skipping a day - this guy deserves to be given his own franchise, to have his own BK @Burger King,” another added.

When Kevin’s GoFundMe Page also launched that month, it quickly went viral, with comedian David Spade making a donation of $5,000 to it. In June 2022, the Saturday Night Live star also reached out to Kevin on social media to celebrate him.

“Keep up the good work. 27 years,” Spade wrote in his message, which was obtained by TMZ. Kevin then responded: “HOLY S*** Dude!!! Cannot Believe This!!!”

In April of this year, Kevin shared an update to the GoFundMe page to reveal that he received enough money to visit his grandchild in Texas.

“It was about a year ago when this unthinkable power of God all changed my life forever!!!” he wrote. “The miracle of generosity of so many people all around the world has allowed me to save for retirement and my children’s and grandchildren’s futures and even to someday soon own my own home dreams really can come true.”

The Independent has contacted Seryna and a representative for Burger King for comment.