A woman just revealed how she found a “vintage Burger King” restaurant that was “fully intact,” behind a wall at a mall in Delaware.

Twitter user, @RealJezebelly, shared a photo on Tuesday of an old Burger King in Wilmington, Delaware. The image shows a set up of multiple pasteled-coloured tables and booths and stacked white chairs.

Along with vintage-looking art on the walls, there appears to be an abandoned soda machine and area that leads to the kitchen.

“A fully intact vintage Burger King was found behind a wall at the Concord Mall in Wilmington, DE. This photo was snapped by Jonathon Pruitt April of 2022,” the Twitter user wrote in the post.

As of 30 June, the post has received more than 160,00 likes and 15,000 retweets. A few people have since shared how they’re familiar with the space.

“Lmao that was literally my storage room back in 2019,” one Twitter user wrote, as they shared a video of the restaurant.

“I worked there 35 years ago! That mirror is a 2 way mirror with the manager’s office on the other side,” another person tweeted.

Other Twitter users shared stories about discovering abandoned places and the obscure items they’ve found inside them.

“Search for the McDonald’s in Asheville,NC Biltmore Forrest location. It’s got an effing piano,” one wrote.

“There’s this mall in Cincinnati, Forest Fair, that only has a Bass Pro Shop, Kids R Us, and an Arcade,” another added. “Everything else is closed, Food Court has all the tables and stands, but nothing is open. It’s like a zombie movie. Old people go there just to walk and get some exercise.”

Burger King UK’s Twitter account even retweeted the image and joked, “what if we kissed inside the vintage Burger King”.

After the image went viral, Tom Dalke, General Manager of the Concord Mall, spoke to ABC about the old Burger King location.

“It’s kind of cool,” he said. “When I first saw it, I was blown away myself.”

Dalke went on to note how “nostalgic” mall shoppers and thousands of Twitter users have been about the store, as the mall plans fill up the empty space at some point.

“It is a surprise to me that it has taken off as quickly as it did,” he added. It is kind of cool to have something that nostalgic here in the building. We’re hopeful to rent it and have it occupied soon.”