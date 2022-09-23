Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Burpees: The one exercise you should never do, according to celebrity personal trainer

Is it time to give up burpees?

Chelsea Ritschel
in New York
Friday 23 September 2022 17:09
Comments

If you’ve ever winded yourself struggling to get your burpees in - we may have some good news.

According to personal trainer, Patrick Murphy, the trainer behind Zac Efron’s enviable body, burpees are one of the exercises “everyone’s doing in the gym” that are actually awful for you.

The move, which incorporates jumping, tightening, speed, and fat burning, is often touted as the one move that incorporates all your muscles - and can be done by almost anyone.

But according to Murphy, they make more sense in the military - where the exercise originated, and where the risk of a bullet coming towards you is more likely.

Read more: How long you should plank for

Recommended

Murphy told Men's Health: “Burpees aren’t good for the human body. You know what burpees are good for? They originated in the military as a way of dodging bullets. They’re good for relocation.”

And although the move does burn fat, Murphy isn’t a fan - especially if your career is more office focused and less about dodging enemy fire.

He said: “Imagine you’re doing burpees and then going to your sit-down job in an office all day. It’s not good for the wrist, and the spine is not in the proper position.”

Burpees may be better suited for the military

However, The Independent spoke to Jared, a personal trainer at Crunch in New York City, who wasn’t convinced by Murphy’s reasoning.

According to Jared, burpees are actually a “great, full body exercise.”

And, while he wouldn’t recommend them for the elderly or the injured, burpees are great because “even for those very beginners who can only do five to ten before getting tired, it gets almost every muscle involved,” he told us.

Recommended

So you may want to reconsider before you cut burpees out of your workout regime altogether.

This article was originally published in 2018

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in