Three women bound together by heartbreak over the same man have used their new found friendship to realise their dream of going on an epic West Coast road trip in an Instagram-ready renovated old school bus.

Judging by what they have posted online, it’s an adventure that doesn’t seem likely to end anytime soon, as Bekah King, Abi Roberts and Morgan Tabor appear to have adapted to life on the road like ducks to water. All three are Utah and Idaho and have always wanted to do this.

They were introduced to one another in less than ideal circumstances as they found themselves in the middle of a love hexagon. All three women thought they were all in a ‘monogamous’ relationship with the same man.

Ms Roberts told The Salt Lake Tribune, “We were having a great time, and then around December, I got a text from two girls.”

Ms King and Ms Tabor got her number from a mutual friend when she was 19 and a student at Utah State University.

“She basically said, ‘Hey, are you dating this person?’ And I said yes. And they’re like, ‘Well, we’re both dating him, too.’ So that was a huge shocker,” she told the paper.

Along with this crushing discovery, they uncovered they had other things in common. Namely, the desire to explore the western regions of America in a RV, so instead hating one another, they built a “healing” bond.

She told the paper, “While we were doing that healing, we started realising we all have really similar interests. The guy really has a type, I think.”

The three women got their hands on an old school bus, and documented the process of making it over on their joint social media channels on Instagram and TikTok. This a place where they proudly broadcast that they have nicknamed themselves “The BAM bus crew”, coined from the initial of their first names fused together.

Their social media shows off the van’s transformation from vintage school bus into a customised cosy den, complete with bunk beds and a living area.

Ms King said about the situation, “I think more than anything this was some sort of weird blessing.”

At the moment, they intend on travelling for a year, but are not ruling out extending their wonderings.

“I just looked at Abi yesterday or the day before and I was like, ‘I don’t know how I could go back to normal life again,’”said Ms Tabor, who works remotely while on the road.

Highlights of their way of life include swimming in lakes, frolicking in fields of wildflowers and making friends with other people who live and travel this way. They have gone from Utah to Idaho, stopping off at many a beauty spot.

They remain adamant that they are not bonded together out of fury for the ex-boyfriend, but a mutual friendship and shared desire to explore, despite what people might think.

“I think sometimes, at face value, a lot of people think we’re just doing this out of spite, but no,” Ms Roberts said. “This is very authentically us following our dreams and taking opportunities and we’re excited about it.”

