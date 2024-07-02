7 beautiful houseplants that are almost impossible to kill

Support truly

With summer socials high on the agenda, a heatwave and holiday season in full swing, chances are you’re spending more time away from home – and forsaking favourite houseplants for fun in the sun!

To put your mind at rest – or guide you in the right direction if you’re looking to luxe up your greenery, Tom Cook, houseplant buyer at British Garden Centres, shares his top picks for fuss-free plant parenting…

1. Snake plant (Sansevieria)

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“The snake plant is a popular choice for houseplant lovers due to its low-maintenance requirements,” highlights Cook.

“It thrives in neglect, can tolerate low light levels and infrequent watering.

“Snake plants are also known for their air-purifying properties, so can help you create a healthier and more vibrant home environment, filtering out common toxins like formaldehyde and benzene.”

2. Swiss cheese plant (Monstera Deliciosa)

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

This lush, tropical plant is known for its large, split leaves and adds a wow factor to any room, he enthuses.

“Monstera has a forgiving nature, tolerates neglect well and is surprisingly resilient – it prefers bright, indirect light and is perfect for forgetful waterers; or those with less natural light in their homes.”

3. Pothos plant (Epipremnum Aureum)

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

Also known as Devil’s Ivy, this is a fast-growing vine that’s perfect for hanging baskets or trailing over shelves, says Cook.

“It’s loved by plant parents for its lush, heart-shaped foliage. But the real beauty of Pothos is unlike many finicky houseplants, it tolerates low light and infrequent watering.

“Even if you forget to water them occasionally, these tough plants bounce back fine.”

4. Cacti

open image in gallery Trendy cacti can be left to fend for themselves and look great (Alamy/PA)

“Cacti are amazing for beginners as their adaptation to harsh environments makes them incredibly resilient houseplants that can withstand some neglect.”

He continues: “Their thick, fleshy stems store water efficiently, allowing them to survive long periods between watering, mimicking the dry spells of their natural desert habitats.

“Cacti also don’t require much in terms of nutrients, making them tough customers that can handle forgetful plant owners.”

5. ZZ plant (Zamioculcas Zamiifolia)

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

The ZZ plant is another low-maintenance option that’s known for its glossy, dark green leaves, notes Cook.

“ZZ plants store water in underground tubers, acting like mini reservoirs that keep them hydrated even during dry spells – so if you forget to water occasionally, your ZZ plant will keep on thriving.

“Plus, they’re happy with a wide range of light conditions, from bright and indirect to surprisingly low-light environments.”

6. Dragon tree (Dracaena fragrans)

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

The dragon tree is a low-maintenance star for forgetful plant owners, underlines Cook.

“This architectural beauty boasts slow growth, meaning less repotting and feeding for you. Plus, it’s incredibly forgiving when it comes to watering.

“While they appreciate consistent moisture, Dracaena fragrans can bounce back from dry spells, making them perfect for those with busy schedules.”

7. Peace lily plant (Spathiphyllum)

open image in gallery (Alamy/PA)

“Peace lilies are known for their beautiful white flowers and air-purifying properties, but don’t be fooled by its delicate appearance,” warns Cook.

“This popular houseplant is a hidden champion of resilience.”

Peace lilies thrive in bright, indirect light and prefer consistently moist soil, he advises. “However, they’ll often tell you when they’re thirsty by drooping their elegant white ‘flowers,’ which are modified leaves.

“This makes it easy for those with busy lifestyles or newbie gardeners to avoid underwatering, and they’ll perk back up once watered.”

Top tips for houseplant care

Keeping houseplants alive isn’t as difficult as you might think…

Most thrive under similar conditions and love a filtered sunlight environment so positioning in bright, indirect light is ideal, suggests Cook.

He says the golden rule for watering is to do so when the top inch of soil feels dry. Overwatering is a common culprit in houseplant demise, but most plants bounce back from dryness more easily than from root rot caused by excess moisture.

Houseplants appreciate a well-draining potting mix to avoid soggy roots, and a light feeding once a month during spring and summer keeps them happy, says Cook.

“With these simple tips, you’ll be well on your way to becoming a confident plant parent!”