Cage The Elephant and New Kids On The Block offer up new albums

New Kids On The Block are back with a new album, while Cage The Elephant also return with a fresh offering.

Cage The Elephant – Neon Pill

Kentucky rock band Cage The Elephant return with their sixth full-length album, taking the listener on a journey across 12 tracks, as they find their sound throughout.

The album reflects the experimental nature of Cage The Elephant, nodding to their roots whilst showing the listener the depth the band is capable of, using a mixture of strongly emotional songs, and upbeat, feel-good summer music.

Out Loud, Ball And Chain and Good Time create a sense of distortion through harsh instrumentals, reflecting how the band themselves are navigating loss and trauma through a surreal musical feel.

Opener Hifi (True Light) sets the tone for the release, showcasing their capability, nodding to old music with upbeat instrumentals accompanying strong lyrics and vocals.

Unique, different, and enchanting, Shy Eyes leans into the rock sound the band built itself up from by using heavier instrumentals.

Seemingly taking inspiration from other indie sounds like Tame Impala, their new mix adopts a synthesised sound for certain tracks like Rainbow to highlight their ever-evolving sound.

Same, the penultimate track, shows emotional progression, bringing the mood of the other tracks down, before the album concludes on an emotional low but a musical high with Over Your Shoulder.

Score: 8/10

(Review by Carla Feric)

Lip Critic – Hex Dealer

The debut album from the fast-rising New York quartet mixes rap with hardcore rock, but avoids nu-metal throwback vibes and instead sounds like Run The Jewels cut with an unlikely twist of Future Of The Left.

Twin drummers Ilan Natter and Danny Eberle bring the power – the band’s live show, with the pair facing each other from either side of vocalist Bret Kaser and fellow synth-wrangler Connor Kleitz – must be something to behold.

Heavy from the outset, the double-punch of Bork Pelly and Spirit Bomber take things to another level while In The Wawa (Convinced That I Am God) and Sermon see the apotheosis of Kaser’s deranged preacher character.

Paranoia bleeds through the lyrics – “My son and the mailman, they’ve been trying to kill me,” Kaser barks on My Wife And The Goblin, echoing a speech sample from opener It’s The Magic, while the chorus to single Milky Max proclaims: “All my life I just wanted to live/ Now I gotta die just because of what I did.”

Twelve songs fly by in 32 minutes, and the last five in under 10 and a half, which is honestly a blessing given the raucous pace and the punishing, percussive intensity of it all.

Score: 7/10

(Review by Tom White)

New Kids On The Block – Still Kids

Since their 2008 reunion, New Kids On The Block fans have been torn between the old and the new, but Still Kids brings the two worlds together across 14 tracks.

Magic starts strong, with upbeat instrumentals and catchy lyricism that entice the listener.

Love songs Love Like This and Pop nod to how New Kids on the Block remain young at heart, but have matured as artists and people.

Love Like This uses strong instrumentals, featuring a powerful guitar solo halfway through the song.

In The Night uses a backdrop of synth and rhythmic guitar riffs to transport the listener back to the 1990s, while mature lyricism freshens the retro sound.

Get Down features DJ Jazzy Jeff on a funky, retro track that is upbeat and fun, stealing the show as a song you can’t stop listening to.

Finally, Stay closes the album on a strong, lively note with a feel-good song similar to the rest of the mix.

The album’s upbeat summer songs will stick with you all day; they’re catchy, the lyrics are memorable, and they capture the classic boy-band ‘pop’ sound that fans and casual listeners alike can appreciate.

It’s a welcome addition to the band’s return, laying the groundwork for future releases.

Score: 7/10

(Review by Carla Feric)

Michael Head – Loophole

Cult Liverpool songwriter Michael Head looks back on his life on his new album, which finds his rollercoaster career heading upwards again.

His former bands The Pale Fountains, Shack and The Strands are some of the finest you’ve probably never heard, all dogged by bad luck and missteps.

On Loophole the 62-year-old addresses his past with 12 songs full of infectious melodies and autobiographical lyrics.

Opening track Shirl’s Ghost – a supernatural yarn about a neighbour of Head’s in Toxteth who “used to be a dancer, don’t you know, danced in New York, Paris and Moscow” – sets the bar high.

The gently swaying Ambrosia recalls a chaotic tour with Shack, while Ciao Ciao Bambino takes its name from the Connie Francis song his mother sang to him as a baby.

Connemara features flute and trumpet on a story of forbidden love, and The Human Race is a 1970s glam rock stomp inspired by David Bowie.

The spoken word Merry Go Round and love story Tout Suite are other highlights, before the album ends with You’re A Long Time Dead, jaunty despite its title.

Recorded once again with the Red Elastic Band and produced by Bill Ryder-Jones, Loophole shows Head at the height of his considerable powers.

Score: 9/10

(Review by Matthew George)