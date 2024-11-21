Caitlin Clark fans disappointed by WNBA star’s decision to turn down $1 million offer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Caitlin Clark will not be participating in the new women’s basketball league Unrivaled.

The league was founded by WNBA players, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier with the goal of competing in a 3-on-3 format during the offseason, so players can continue to improve their skills and make the “highest salaries in professional women’s sports league history.” Normally WBNA players compete overseas during the offseason in order to maintain an income.

In a 22-minute livestream on November 20, the six teams’ rosters and coaching assignments were announced with the noticeable absence of the Indiana Fever guard. At the time, 34 out of 36 available spots were revealed featuring big names in women’s basketball including Angel Reese and Brittney Griner, but fans were upset that Clark wasn’t among them.

However, ESPN recently reported that Clark was invited to join the league with a $1 million offer, which she turned down. The invitation will still be available to her if she does decide to change her mind, the sports publication reported.

The Independent has contacted Clark’s representative for comment.

When Clark first signed with the Fever her contract had her receiving $338,056 over the course of four years. She earned $76,535 in her rookie season and is projected to earn an annual salary of $97,582 by the end of her four-year contract.

Clark has also been able to keep many of the sponsorships that she had in college such as State Farm and also earn some new ones. In April, she signed a deal with Nike worth over $20 million including the release of a signature shoe.

Since the end of Clark’s rookie season with the Fever she remained uncommitted to any opportunities, telling ESPN, “We’ll see” in regards to playing in Stewart and Collier’s league.

“I don’t know. Just taking it as it goes, and see if I want to play eventually.”

Clark also went on to win the Rookie of the Year award for her accomplishments throughout the season as she received 66 out of 67 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and sportscasters.

The WNBA player was also the number one draft pick following her time playing for the University of Iowa. She averaged 19.2 points and a league-best 8.4 assists per game while helping the WNBA set attendance records and garner mainstream attention. Clark led her team to the playoffs and a 20-20 record after a 1-8 start.

Clark was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for August, was Player of the Week three times, and Rookie of the Month four times. She recorded the first two triple-doubles by a rookie in WNBA history, set a league single-game record with 19 assists, and became the first rookie to have at least 30 points and 10 assists in a game.

Back in June, Clark was shockingly not selected to compete for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Clark said at the time that this gave her a new goal to work toward.

“I think it just gives you something to work for,” she said. “It’s a dream. Hopefully one day I can be there. I think it’s just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully, when four years comes back around [at the LA Olympics in 2028], I can be there.”