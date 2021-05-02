Caitlyn Jenner labelled ‘anti-trans’ after saying trans girls shouldn’t compete in female sports teams

Caitlyn Jenner has said she doesn’t believe that transgender girls should take part in all-female sports teams because it “just isn’t fair”.

Speaking to TMZ on Saturday, the former Olympian and reality TV star was asked to offer her opinion on legislation that exists in various US states to “ban biological boys who are trans from playing girls’ sports in school”.

“This is a question of fairness,” Jenner replied.

“That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girl’s sports in school.

“It just isn’t fair, and we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

The reporter went on to ask Jenner if such a ban was “de-legitimising” to a trans person’s identity, but Jenner did not respond and told them to “have a good day” before getting into her car.

The 71-year-old, who recently announced she’s running for California governor, clarified her stance in a tweet

“I didn’t expect to get asked this on my Saturday morning coffee run, but I’m clear about where I stand,” she said.

“It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

Jenner has been criticised for her comments on social media, with some users labelling the former reality TV star, who came out as transgender in 2015, “anti-trans”.

“Cait... this ain’t it. When you’re on hormones and or blockers there is not an advantage,” wrote one person.

“I ran track at the club level with college girls and trust me there is no advantage. I would have went pro if I was able to run the times I ran before hormones etc.”

Another added: “Caitlyn Jenner is anti-trans. She doesn’t understand the science, and she is pandering to the ignorance of anti-trans people. I have absolutely no problem saying Caitlyn Jenner supports and directly benefits from transphobia.”

One person pointed out how many other athletes had spoken out against banning trans girls from female sports.

“Medical organizations, feminist organizations, and prominent cis women athletes, including Billie Jean King and Megan Rapinoe, have all spoken out against banning trans girls from sports. There is no evidence this is a problem anywhere,” they tweeted. “Caitlyn Jenner is dead wrong on this.”