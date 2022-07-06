Woman sparks backlash after calling 999 for spider in her house: ‘She should be billed’

West Yorkshire Police posted an audio clip of the exchange

Laura Hampson
Wednesday 06 July 2022 12:58
Comments
Woman calls 999 asking police to remove 'massive' spider from house

A woman has received critcism online after calling the police when she found a spider in her house.

Posting the audio clip to Twitter, the West Yorkshire police wrote: “Please don’t ring 999 if there’s a spider in your house.

“This is just one example of an inappropriate call that we’ve had to our 999 emergency line.

“On average, we receive 120 calls a day to our 999 line that are not a life or death emergency. One is too many.”

In the clip, the police are heard answering the phone, to which the woman responded: “Hiya, you’re probably going to go mad at me right, but I’ve literally tried ringing everyone.”

Recommended

The unnamed woman continued: “You’re my last hope. I need someone to come and get this spider out of my house. It’s absolutely massive and I’m not even joking!”

The call operator replied that the police wouldn’t be able to come and get a spider out of her house.

The police added separately that “while we understand that not everyone may appreciate an eight-legged visitor, a call like this could prevent someone in a genuine emergency receiving the support they need”.

The statement continued: “999 should only be called when there is a real danger to life or a crime is in progress. Think before you call.”

The post has received several comments condemning the woman for calling 999 over a spider.

“They should be billed for wasting time,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Should have responded and took her address, then turned up to issue her with a fine,” another wrote.

Recommended

Others questioned whether the caller was an older woman. “I too am frightened of spiders but wouldn’t ring the police. Perhaps was an elderly person on their own,” one user wrote.

However, another user clarified that the woman’s voice “did not sound elderly”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in