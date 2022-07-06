Woman sparks backlash after calling 999 for spider in her house: ‘She should be billed’
West Yorkshire Police posted an audio clip of the exchange
A woman has received critcism online after calling the police when she found a spider in her house.
Posting the audio clip to Twitter, the West Yorkshire police wrote: “Please don’t ring 999 if there’s a spider in your house.
“This is just one example of an inappropriate call that we’ve had to our 999 emergency line.
“On average, we receive 120 calls a day to our 999 line that are not a life or death emergency. One is too many.”
In the clip, the police are heard answering the phone, to which the woman responded: “Hiya, you’re probably going to go mad at me right, but I’ve literally tried ringing everyone.”
The unnamed woman continued: “You’re my last hope. I need someone to come and get this spider out of my house. It’s absolutely massive and I’m not even joking!”
The call operator replied that the police wouldn’t be able to come and get a spider out of her house.
The police added separately that “while we understand that not everyone may appreciate an eight-legged visitor, a call like this could prevent someone in a genuine emergency receiving the support they need”.
The statement continued: “999 should only be called when there is a real danger to life or a crime is in progress. Think before you call.”
The post has received several comments condemning the woman for calling 999 over a spider.
“They should be billed for wasting time,” one Twitter user wrote.
“Should have responded and took her address, then turned up to issue her with a fine,” another wrote.
Others questioned whether the caller was an older woman. “I too am frightened of spiders but wouldn’t ring the police. Perhaps was an elderly person on their own,” one user wrote.
However, another user clarified that the woman’s voice “did not sound elderly”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies