Calorie study reveals labels encourage people to eat less by just one Pringle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new study has revealed that calorie labelling on foods encourages people to eat less – but only by a single crisp.

Supermarkets, large cafes, restaurants, and takeaways with more than 250 staff have been legally required to display the calorie count of all food and soft drinks in stores and on their menus, online menus, third-party apps and food delivery platforms since the English law came into place in April 2022.

The idea is that the labelling will inspire consumers to select less calorific food, but it has now emerged that the impact the information has had on our habits has been negligible, leading to a reduction of 1.8 per cent in the number of calories consumed (or around 11 calories in a 600 calorie meal).

The change is equal to two almonds or a single Pringle crisp, according to researchers.

“This review strengthens the evidence that calorie labelling can lead to small but consistent reductions in calorie selection,” said Dr Natasha Clarke of Bath Spa University, the lead author.

Although she acknowledged that the impact was “modest”, she added that “the cumulative effect at a population level could make a meaningful contribution to public health”.

Researchers reviewed 25 previous studies on the subject, which involved more than 10,000 people from countries including the UK, US, and France. The study was released on Friday (20 January) by Cochrane Library, a global evidence-based medicine publisher.

It has led to calls for the scheme to be scrapped entirely, as leaders and experts in the hospitality industry point to the costs of implementing the law.

Food labels have a ‘modest’ impact on calorie intake ( Getty Images )

“In practice, the policy has only increased costs for businesses, with many facing thousands of pounds in additional expense each year. Given these findings and the continued cost to businesses, I would urge the government to review this policy,” said Kate Nicholls, the chief executive of UKHospitality.

However, the Food and Drink Federation, which represents supermarkets and food producers, said labels “help consumers understand the nutrients and calories that are in the food they’re eating [and] choose lower-calorie options which can support their longer-term health”.

Health experts are also divided on the issue, with Tom Sanders, a professor emeritus of nutrition and dietetics at King’s College London, suggesting that people can only lose weight after consuming 200 fewer calories a day over a “prolonged period”.

But Amanda Daley, a professor of behavioural medicine at Loughborough University, believes the policy has a role to play saying: “These small amounts can add up and potentially contribute to reducing overweight in the population.”