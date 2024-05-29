Calvin Klein launches new Pride campaign starring Cara Delevingne

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Calvin Klein is honoring Pride Month 2024 with a new launch starring Cara Delevingne.

The emblem basics brand released its This Is Love campaign just in time for the June celebration in commemoration of the LGBTQ+ community, posting a number of photos to Instagram with the message, “Live your truth”. From gray triangle bras and underwear sets to boxer briefs, T-shirts, tank tops, and sleep shorts, Calvin Klein is offering an array of undergarments and loungewear stamped with rainbow embellishments.

Priced between $18 to $47.50, buyers can purchase the token monogram items online now at calvinklein.com.

In images from the campaign, shot by Gordon Von Steiner, Delevingne, 31, is seen posing in the two-piece ensembles with socks and heels. She’s also photographed topless, wearing only a baggy pair of dark denim hung low on her hips to reveal the top waistband of the Calvin underwear with rainbow lettering.

Actor Jeremy Pope is at the center of the launch as well. The promotional video features the 31-year-old creative mouthing the words to “100% Pure Love” by Crystal Waters.

“Love is the answer. Love is the wish. @caradelevingne and @jeremypope express it in the new Pride campaign,” the brand wrote in its May 29 Instagram post. “Calvin Klein is proud to continue our partnerships with @ilgaworld and @translawcenter in their efforts toward LGBTQIA+ equity and safety.”

ILGA World is the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, and Intersect Association that joins over 1,900 organizations from across 160 countries that advocate for LGBTQ+ human rights. Meanwhile, Transgender Law Center focuses on affecting change in law, policy, and citizen attitudes.

In the comments section of Calvin Klein’s posts, fans praised the brand’s initiative and obsessed over the Paper Towns lead’s imagery.

“OMG CARA,” one fan exclaimed, while another said: “Gorgeous as always.”

“Love is the best feeling,” another individual added.

Under a carousel of stills from Pope’s photoshoot, ILGA World wrote: “Thank you @calvinklein for your ongoing support to our work and our communities worldwide, and to @jeremypope for being part of this campaign!”

Speaking toVariety in 2020, the Chanel model opened up about being pansexual. “I always will remain, I think, pansexual,” she told the outlet. “However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.” According to The Daily Beast, Pope came out as gay in 2013.

Last year, Calvin Klein paid homage to the LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month with a campaign entitled, “Let It Out!” A series of black and white images fronted Amandla Sternberg and Brandon Flynn and were shot by Karim Sadli.