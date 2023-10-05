Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie aren’t just sisters-in-law – they’re also a one-of-a-kind best friend duo.

On 3 October, the lauded A-listers showed up in support of their husbands Benji Madden and Joel Madden at their concert in Los Angeles.

The Bad Teacher lead and the Simple Life star ventured over to Poppy, a night club located in West Hollywood, to celebrate the launch of Veeps All Access, a live concert subscription service co-founded by the two brothers. There, Diaz, 51, and Richie, 42, were joined by the queen of quiet luxury, Sofia Richie.

In an Instagram story from the show, the eldest Richie sister quipped: “Live footage of Joel asking every musical icon EXCEPT for me if they’re ready to go off.” Pictures from the night feature the couples sitting close together, smiling cheek-to-cheek.

Diaz and Richie became family when the Charlie’s Angels lead tied the knot with Benji in 2015. At the time, the fashion designer had already been married to Joel Madden for five years. Diaz and Benji had only dated for a year before saying “I do” during an intimate ceremony in Beverly Hills.

According to The Other Woman actress, her infatuation with the Good Charlotte musician was immediate. During a 2021 episode of Anna Farris is Unqualified podcast, Diaz reflected on her initial impression of Benji, who she now shares her three-year-old daughter Raddix with.

“I saw him walking towards me and I was like: ‘He’s hot, I haven’t seen him before,’” she confessed. “But then when I saw him, like who he was, that’s what made me really be like: ‘Oh you, you’re special. You’re the guy. You’re the hidden gem in my life.’”

The movie screen regular has also spoken candidly about her reasons for waiting until she was 42 to get married. In conversation with a panel moderated by Gwenyth Paltrow at her 2017 “In Goop Health” Wellness Summit, Diaz opened up about how her relationship history led to her long-awaited marriage.

She said: “I think it’s a matter of I just hadn’t met my husband. I had boyfriends before, and there’s a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends.”

“I’ve never had anyone who supported me so much and gave me so much courage to be myself and to really explore myself,” she said of Benji. “My husband has been able to show me what it’s like to be an equal. And I’ve learned so much from him. I look at him every day and he inspires me. I feel so lucky.”

Meanwhile, Richie and Joel are your classic early 2000s couple, beginning their relationship in 2006. Before the pair had the chance to stand in front of their friends and family to confess their lasting love for each other, they announced the news of their first baby, Harlow Winter Kate Madden, in 2008.

After that, they welcomed Sparrow James Midnight Madden a year later. Then, the duo hosted their nuptials in 2010 at Lionel Richie’s estate in Los Angeles.