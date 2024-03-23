Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden welcome second child

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, are now parents of two.

The couple announced that they have welcomed a baby boy, in a joint Instagram post on 22 March.

After revealing their child’s name in the caption, Madden wrote that the couple would be refraining from posting pictures of their son on social media.

“We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden,” the musician wrote. “He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kid’s safety and privacy, we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute. Sending much love from our fam to yours… Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!”

The post included a colourful drawing with the words: “A little bird whispered to me.”

Fellow celebrities and fans congratulated the couple, who are also parents to a four-year-old daughter, Raddix.

“Another earth angel,” Katy Perry wrote. Amy Griffin posted: “Welcome to the world Cardinal! This is the most magical news!” Madden’s brother, Joel, also commented with three red heart emojis.

Diaz, 51, has been candid about motherhood over the years. During an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, Goop, in June 2022, the Shrek star explained how having a toddler changed her stance on ageing.

“The whole concept of ageing has just changed completely, even in the last 10 years,” she said. “It’s totally opened up. I’m excited. I’ve got 50 or 60 years to go—I want to live to be 110, since I’ve got a young child.”

She added: “I think you have this amazing moment in your 40s where you appreciate who your parents are, and I want to have that moment with her—be there with her in her 40s.”

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in May 2022, Diaz shared that while becoming a mother is “the best thing I’ve ever done in my life”, it can be “challenging” sometimes.

“I feel like as a parent, my job is to help her find the words to her emotions, her experience, what she’s going through and be able to help her identify that and move through it,” Diaz said.