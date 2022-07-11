Camila Cabello has revealed the three celebrities she would invite to her “dream” dinner party.

The “Bam Bam” singer shared her favourite A-listers of the moment in a new interview with Cosmopolitan, of which she is the August/September cover star.

Cabello said she would love to dine with Adam Driver because she has just started watching Girls. Driver played Adam Sackler, a young artist living in New York City, in Lena Dunham’s critically adored comedy series.

“I’m very, very late to the Girls party, but I’m obsessed,” Cabello said. “Fans are gonna love that quote.”

She would also invite British DJ and producer Mark Ronson. “I love him, I’ve been listening to his podcast a lot, I love the FADER podcast,” she said.

Cabello’s third chosen dinner guest was Oprah Winfrey – who is most known for conducting tell-all interviews with some of the world’s most famous faces including Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Adele.

“I feel like these are all actually pretty good…That would be a really great party,” Cabello added.

In a separate interview with Cosmopolitan, published last week, Cabello also opened up about her dating intentions following her split from fellow singer Shawn Mendes.

Mendes and Cabello began dating in July 2019. They announced they had broken up in November 2021 via a joint statement shared to both of their Instagram pages.

Camila Cabello’s dream dinner party (Getty)

While not mentioning Mendes by name, the Cuban-born singer said she doesn’t want her dating life to be in the public eye.

“I mean, obviously, I know that it has been in the past, but that’s not really what I want. It just so happened that it turned out that way,” she said.

She also revealed she is not putting “any pressure” on herself to find a romantic connection.

“If something happens, then that’s really fun, but I don’t put any pressure on it. Before I used to be like, ‘Yes, love, oh my god, love’, and now I’m just trying to have a good time,” Cabello explained.

“I just want to live my life and have great friendships. If something comes out of [them] that’s something more, then that’s great.”