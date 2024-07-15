Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

My oh my, are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes together once again?

Though the famed exes called it quits over a year ago, romance may be back on the horizon for the two artists. On Sunday, July 14, Cabello, 27, and Mendes, 25, were seen together at the Copa América final, between Argentina and Colombia game, in Miami.

The two didn’t just brush past each other, they sat together, chatting throughout the match inside the Hard Rock Stadium. Footage caught the former Fifth Harmony vocalist and the “Treat You Better” creator looking a little too cozy to be just friends, according to fans online.

Theories spread amongst fans, predicting this may be the first step in a long-awaited reunion. However, a source speaking to People confirmed the former couple happened to be there together “coincidentally”. In fact, Cabello was at the game with her father, Alejandro.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Cabello and Mendes.

Years of back and forth between Cabello and Mendes began in 2014 when they became friends and first collaborated on the track, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” But even in 2016, the close duo denied the dating rumors that had been spewing during an appearance on The Late Late Show.

“Every time I make a move, she just swerves me off,” Mendes told James Corden.

Cabello jokingly responded: “He friend-zones me, he calls me kid!”

Hints of a relationship dropped here and there over the next two years, with sweet messages posted by one another on social media. Then, in 2019, Cabello and Mendes shocked the public by stepping out and posing together at the Grammys. That same year, the musical pair released their second single, “Señorita”, together.

Through 2019 and 2020, the couple appeared to be going strong, quarantining with one another, and welcoming their dog Tarzan. Engagement speculation spun in 2021 just before their first breakup.

Then, in 2023, sparks flew in the desert with Cabello and Mendes reuniting at Coachella with a cheeky kiss. The next two months saw the stars holding hands in Venice, California, and New York City. When June came around, the second run of “Shawnmila” was no more.

In March 2024, Cabello opened up to Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy about why they ultimately decided to part ways.

“It took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn’t feel right, and we don’t need to try so hard to make it work. It’s all good,’” she said. “I will always care about him and love him. He’s a really kind, good person.

“It is what it is. It was a great route, it was a fun time. It was a fun moment.”