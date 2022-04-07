Camila Cabello has opened up about how therapy helped her get through “tough times” when she felt so low that it was “paralysing”.

The “Havana” singer revealed she felt so much pain in her life that: “If you tell me that eating s*** off the ground will make me feel better, I will do it.”

However, speaking to a professional about her mental health helped her deal with her anxiety and enabled her to go back to work.

Speaking on E! News’ Daily Pop chat show, Cabello said: “There was a time where my anxiety felt so bad, I was like, ‘I don’t feel like I can go in the studio. I don’t feel like I can work. I don’t know’.”

Cabello has previously spoken candidly about her mental health and her struggles with “crippling” anxiety.

Last November, she appeared on the Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk series and revealed that the condition was “getting in the way of my relationship”.

It came after the singer jointly announced her split from Shawn Mendes, after two years of dating.

“I definitely asked for help. I asked for time,” she said. “I tried a lot of different things, different kinds of therapy, meditation, exercise, changing the way I eat, definitely changing the way I schedule my time and making sure that there’s balance, that I have time for friendships and connection with people and I’m not just nose to the grindstone, not paying attention to my body and my needs.”

Cabello told Daily Pop that putting her private thoughts and feelings into her upcoming album, Familia, was “so hard”.

“I just felt so vulnerable… It was the first time I talked about those things that I’d only ever talked to my mum and my therapist about,” she said.

Earlier this week, the former Fifth Harmony member made a lengthy statement on Twitter about how her self-esteem was impacted after paparazzi took photographs of her while she was on a beach in Miami.

She wrote: “Today I got a new bikini, a whole f***in’ cute outfit, put lip gloss on, and didn’t eat anything too heavy before going into the ocean because I knew it was gonna be basically a whole photoshoot.

“I held my core so tight my abs hurt and didn’t breathe and barely smiles and was so self-conscious of where the paps [sic] were the whole time, I couldn’t let go and relax and do what we’re meant to do when we go out into nature.”

Cabello continued: “I wanted to talk about this because we see pictures of women and praise them for looking good, for looking fit or ‘healthy’, but what is health if you are so fixated on what your body looks like that your mental health suffers and you can’t enjoy your life?”