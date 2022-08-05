Camping tips from boy who raised £700,000 for charity

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A boy who raised more than £700,000 for charity after spending 600 consecutive nights in a tent outside his house has compiled a list of tips for camping beginners.

Max Woosey, 12, captured the hearts of the nation in 2020 by camping out to raise money for local hospices, and now wants to encourage others to get outside.

Checking the weather in advance, packing flip flops for night-time trips to the toilet, and zipping up all entrances to keep the bugs at bay are among his top pieces of advice.

He also advises taking extra tent pegs to be used with a rubber mallet, wearing polyester clothing which dries quickly in the rain and turning off electrical devices to enjoy the experience.

His advice comes after a survey of 2,000 adults carried out by Camping in the Forest found one in six had never been camping, and 23 per cent had only been once or twice.

Max, who has teamed up with the campsite chain to help offer the advice, said: “I only planned to spend a few weeks sleeping outside, but that soon became months, and before I knew it, I passed the year mark.

“I’ve been through several tents – but that’s more due to weather conditions than lack of preparation.

“Spending hundreds of nights in the great outdoors has meant I’ve learned a trick or two during my time in the tent.

“There are so many benefits to camping – switching off and embracing nature is good for the mind, and I hope my tips will inspire those who’ve never camped before to give it a try.”

Of the more inexperienced campers polled, 46 per cent admitted that bad weather can put them off, while 44 per cent did not relish the idea of an uncomfortable night’s sleep.

Having to leave the tent in the middle of the night for the toilet and feeling cold at night were other reasons some said they avoided the great outdoors.

Meanwhile, 22 per cent were worried about animals getting into their tent and 12 per cent feared they would suddenly wake and find themselves surrounded by cows.

Bugs (35 per cent), mud (33 per cent) and even condensation on the side of the tent (13 per cent) had put people off the idea of camping.

But Max, from Braunton, Devon, said both writing a list and over-preparing for a trip away – including reading online tips, watching YouTube videos and reading up on local amenities – can help those nervous about sleeping under canvas.

The survey, carried out via OnePoll, found fresh air, being close to nature and seeing the stars were among the things people loved most about camping.

20 top camping tips from Max Woosey