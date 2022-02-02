Captain Tom’s family share memories in first anniversary of his death

The family of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore have shared their favourite memories of him on the first anniversary of his death.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, Captain Tom’s daughter, said she can still “see and feel” her father “in everything”.

The WWII veteran captured the hearts of Britons during the first national Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 when he pledged to raise funds for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

He gained huge support for his efforts and successfully raised £38.9 million for the NHS. Captain Tom died on 2 February last year with coronavirus.

Before his death, he and his family set up the Captain Tom Foundation to support causes close to his heart.

The foundation will launch the first Captain Tom Day in June, which will be dedicated to the older generation to “inspire and empower people who have often felt dismissed”.

Reflecting on the anniversary of her father’s death, Ingram-Moore said: “When we first asked my father to live with us, it was so he wouldn’t be by himself.

“What we didn’t expect was the richness of living in a multi-generational household. He was so needed in our family.

“We all really valued his opinion and would constantly ask for his thoughts on everything from business decisions to questions about schooling for the children or how to mend the lawnmower.”

She continued: “Quite a lot in the past year I’ve thought ‘I wish I’d asked him that!’ or ‘He would have known how to sort this out!’

“Because he became the world’s grandfather, I can continue to see and feel him in everything. That has been magical.”

However, Ingram-Moore added that there is not “a day that goes by where I don’t think about and miss him”.

“It is very important to our family that the Captain Tom Foundation continues his wonderful legacy by celebrating our ageing population and connecting the generations, just as he did,” she said.

Captain Tom’s 18-year-old grandson, Benjie Ingram-Moore, said one of his favourite things about living with his grandfather was their “friendly banter about really small daily amenities”.

“Our rooms were next to each other and we were always the last ones up so we’d go into each other’s rooms each night to battle over who would put the alarm on for the morning,” he said.

“What I miss most is not having an extra member of the family around to talk to and laugh with.

“He was like a second father to me and taught me so much. I always remember him saying that if you can make someone smile each day then you’ve left a good mark on the day.

“He certainly did that,” Benjie added.

The veteran’s granddaughter, Georgia Ingram-Moore, 13, said Captain Tom moved in with her family just before she was born so his presence was a constant for her.

She said: “We spent so much time together, playing with the dogs and growing things in the greenhouse.

“We would read, colour, stamp and stick together. I loved spending time with him because he was so kind and patient with me as the youngest in the family!”

Additional reporting by PA