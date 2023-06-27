Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cara Delevingne has opened up about attending Glastonbury sober for the first time, with the supermodel revealing that this year’s festival was “by far” her favourite.

Delevingne, 30, who said she has been going to Glastonbury since she was 15, spoke candidly about her experience attending the festival sober on Instagram on Monday.

“I have been going to Glastonbury since I was 15 but this year was my first sober one and it was by far my favourite,” the Only Murders in the Building star wrote in the caption of an album of videos taken during the festival. “Filled with tears, full belly laughs, long awaited reunions and so much love. Till next time…”

In the caption, Delevingne also listed some of the artists and performances she’d seen, which included ​​Guns N’ Roses, Elton John, Lewis Capaldi, FatBoy Slim and Blondie. On Delevingne’s Instagram Stories, she shared additional videos from the festival, including clips of Lil Nas X and Lizzo’s performances.

In March, Delevingne revealed during a cover interview with Vogue that she’d entered a 12-step rehab program after “heartbreaking” paparazzi photos of her acted as a wake-up call.

“I hadn’t slept. I was not okay. It’s heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like: ‘Okay, I don’t look well,’” she recalled of the viral photos. “You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for.”

However, according to Delevingne, she was also ready for the wake-up call, as she revealed that she’d had “interventions” in the past but hadn’t been “ready”.

“I’ve had interventions of a sort, but I wasn’t ready. That’s the problem. If you’re not face-first on the floor and ready to get up again, you won’t. At that point, I really was,” she said.

In the interview, the actress also opened up about the 12-step treatment and seeking mental health support, with Delevingne revealing that, previously, she’d always been “into the quick fix of healing, going to a weeklong retreat or to a course for trauma,” which never went into the “nitty-gritty, the deeper stuff”.

“This time I realised that 12-step treatment was the best thing, and it was about not being ashamed of that. The community made a huge difference. The opposite of addiction is connection, and I really found that in 12-step,” she said.

Cara Delevingne attends day five of Glastonbury Festival (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

On Instagram, Delevingne’s candid post about Glastonbury was met with an outpouring of supportive messages from her fans, friends and followers.

“Proud of you Cara and so happy for you,” one fan wrote, while another said: “Your fans are so proud of you.”

FatBoy Slim also shared his support for Delevingne after the festival, writing: “Here’s to your happy sobriety.”