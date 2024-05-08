Cara Delevingne hits back at speculation she was on drugs during Met Gala

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cara Delevingne has hit back at speculation that she was on drugs during the 2024 Met Gala.

On Tuesday 7 May, the 31-year-old model addressed her sobriety in the comments of E! News’ Instagram post, which featured her doing an interview with the publication at the fashion event. In the video, she opened up about the bedazzled, hooded crop top and white skirt she wore to the Met Gala, before Ed Sheeran and Stella McCartney hilariously crashed the conversation.

At one point during the interview, the actor directed her attention to Sheeran, while McCartney spoke to E! about how much she loved Delevingne’s look.

In the comments of the Instagram post, however, some critics made remarks about Delevingne and alleged that she appeared to be on cocaine during the interview. Others claimed that Sheeran and McCartney intentionally joined the interview because of Delevingne’s behaviour at the Met Gala.

The Paper Towns star didn’t hesitate to shut the criticism down, making it clear that she hasn’t been using drugs. “Been clear for nearly two years!! Thanks for the support,” she responded in the comments.

Speaking to Variety at the Met Gala on Monday, Delevingne opened up about her sobriety journey and sent an inspiring message to those who are also working on staying sober.

“You’re not alone,” she said. “If I can do it, anyone can. But you need to communicate and be honest about it as much as you can - especially with yourself.”

She also explained why she’s been so vocal about her previous relationship with drugs and alcohol, and how that ultimately led to her recovery.

“I think that’s what I’ve always done with anything in this business,” she explained. “Whether it’s been being vocal about anxiety, depression, recovery, anything, it’s just you owe it to people to talk about your struggles, because being in this world is not perfect. No one is perfect. So to be honest, it’s the least I can do.”

In her Vogue cover story published in March 2023, Delevingne publicly reflected on her decision to go to rehab in September 2022. She revealed that her sobriety journey began when she saw viral photos of herself at an airport, after fans claimed she looked “dishevelled” in the pictures.

“I’ve had interventions of a sort, but I wasn’t ready. That’s the problem. If you’re not face-first on the floor and ready to get up again, you won’t. At that point, I really was,” she added, referring to when the paparazzi photos came out.

The Only Murders in the Building star confessed that she had a lot of “work” to do to get sober, including committing to a 12-step program for addiction recovery, which she said was the “best thing” for her.

“Before I was always into the quick fix of healing, going to a weeklong retreat or to a course for trauma, say, and that helped for a minute, but it didn’t ever really get to the nitty-gritty, the deeper stuff,” she explained. “This time I realised that 12-step treatment was the best thing, and it was about not being ashamed of that. The community made a huge difference. The opposite of addiction is connection, and I really found that in 12-step.”

In July 2023, Delevingne gave an update about her sobriety journey and how meaningful it has been to her.

“It’s been worth every second. I just don’t know what it would take for me to give it up. I am stable. I’m calmer,” she told Elle UK. “Before, I didn’t trust myself. I second-guessed myself constantly. There was a lot of anxiety involved. Now I just feel free of that.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Delevingne for comment.