After seven months of keeping fans in the dark, Cardi B and Offset have finally announced the name of their baby son.
The couple have also shared a first photograph of their newborn’s face, revealing his name is Wave Set Cephus.
Cardi B, 29, gave birth to her second child on 4 September. The rappers are already parents to their three-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, and Offset’s three children from previous relationships, including 12-year-old Jordan Cephus, seven-year-old Kody Cephus, and Kalea Marie Cephus, also seven.
She shared photographs of Wave on her Instagram, dressed in a blue fur-trimmed parka and a blue beanie hat.
The baby boy’s neck is also laden with a large diamond necklace featuring a diamond encrusted pendant with his name on it and a baby shark on a surfboard, created by jeweller Elliot Eliantte.
She captioned the photographs with emojis of a dinosaur, wave and a teddy bear.
Offset, 30, shared a picture of the baby in the bath, still wearing the necklace, awith the caption: “WAVE SET CEPHUS.”
Cardi B later revealed in a tweet that the baby’s name was Offset’s idea, writing: “When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME!”
The couple announced the arrival of their second child two days after he was born, when they shared a photo of them cradling him.
The WAP rapper also shared photographs from a shoot for the cover of Essence magazine featuring her blended family.
She wrote in the caption: “Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen for me and our family.
“I love having a huge family with all of our kids and I’m grateful that we are making our blended family work.”
Cardi B and Offset married in 2017 in a private ceremony. She announced that they had split in December 2018 after rumours of his cheating and filed for divorce in October 2020.
However, a month later, she had the case dismissed “without prejudice”, telling fans: “I just be starting to miss [him]. It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies