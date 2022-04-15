After seven months of keeping fans in the dark, Cardi B and Offset have finally announced the name of their baby son.

The couple have also shared a first photograph of their newborn’s face, revealing his name is Wave Set Cephus.

Cardi B, 29, gave birth to her second child on 4 September. The rappers are already parents to their three-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, and Offset’s three children from previous relationships, including 12-year-old Jordan Cephus, seven-year-old Kody Cephus, and Kalea Marie Cephus, also seven.

She shared photographs of Wave on her Instagram, dressed in a blue fur-trimmed parka and a blue beanie hat.

The baby boy’s neck is also laden with a large diamond necklace featuring a diamond encrusted pendant with his name on it and a baby shark on a surfboard, created by jeweller Elliot Eliantte.

She captioned the photographs with emojis of a dinosaur, wave and a teddy bear.

Offset, 30, shared a picture of the baby in the bath, still wearing the necklace, awith the caption: “WAVE SET CEPHUS.”

Cardi B later revealed in a tweet that the baby’s name was Offset’s idea, writing: “When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME!”

The couple announced the arrival of their second child two days after he was born, when they shared a photo of them cradling him.

The WAP rapper also shared photographs from a shoot for the cover of Essence magazine featuring her blended family.

She wrote in the caption: “Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen for me and our family.

“I love having a huge family with all of our kids and I’m grateful that we are making our blended family work.”

Cardi B and Offset married in 2017 in a private ceremony. She announced that they had split in December 2018 after rumours of his cheating and filed for divorce in October 2020.

However, a month later, she had the case dismissed “without prejudice”, telling fans: “I just be starting to miss [him]. It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend.”