Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Carol Vorderman has said that her romantic partners do not visit her at her own home.

In January, the 62-year-old TV presenter revealed that she had five “special friends” who she is romantically involved with but it is unclear if that figure has changed.

Now, speaking to The Times, Vorderman explained that despite having had paparazzi camped outside her home on and off for years, none of them have caught a glimpse of any of her romantic partners.

“They never come to my house,” she told the publication. “I’m not dumb!”

Later, she added: “A lot of men ask me if they can be my special friend and I have to say, it doesn’t work like that.”

Vorderman, who has been married twice, explained that the men she sees now are all single and, like her, not looking for a full-time relationship.

“My women friends who are divorced or widowed feel the same. We’d only end up having to do the caring,” she said. “I’ve nothing to apologise for, so live without apology.”

The TV presenter’s first marriage ended after a few months and she went on to have two children with her second husband, Paddy King, whom she split from in 2000 after 10 years of marriage.

Vorderman previously declined to say how many “special friends” she has in her life.

Carol Vorderman on ‘I’m a Celebrity... South Africa’ (ITV)

Last month, in an interview on Kathy Burke’s podcast Where There’s A Will There’s A Wake, Vorderman was asked directly how many people she was seeing.

“Well, I don’t like to say really,” she replied. However, she added: “Well, enough. I call them special friends. I’ve got enough.”

Elsewhere in The Times interview, Vorderman spoke about how she uses social media and the online hate she has received in the past whenever she has been outspoken about a particular issue.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“It doesn’t bother me,” she said of being trolled. “I’ll tell you why. I’m knocking on 63. I’ve made my money. I’ve been through it all. What’s the worst that can happen? That I’ll lose some jobs?

“Fine by me. Bring it on. They can sling what they like at me.”

Vorderman also spoke about having had botox in addition to “a lot of treatments to [her] face and neck”, explaining that maintaining her appearance is considered part of her role.

“It would be less important if I weren’t on the telly,” she said.

“But it’s part of the job. I have Botox and a lot of treatments to my face and neck. Everyone does.”