5 flooring trends to give your home the wow factor

If you’re laying the foundations for some first-class flooring, your options have never looked so good.

With so many styles to catch the eye, and new innovations in materials, design, special effects and finishes, there’s something to suit every taste – and budget.

Here’s what’s trending, according to the experts…

1. Colour, pattern and texture

“A key trend we’re seeing in 2023, is people looking to add pattern and texture to their flooring,” says Daniel Prendergast, owner of The Rug Seller.

“Favouring striking colours and designs, people are becoming a lot more experimental and not shying away from statement pieces.”

As such, he says round and unusual cuts of rugs are coming through in abundance – allowing people to be more expressive with their choices.

Paul Herbert, head of category for soft flooring at Carpetright, says: “Brights are back. Colour pop is all about experimenting with vibrant shades that will add an unexpected splash of colour to your home, making it stand out from the crowd.”

And there is no rulebook. “Opt for a design that makes you feel good and elevates your spirit,” suggests Herbert.

2. Organic warmth

“The organic warmth trend, using sustainable, recycled, and ethical materials, certainly applies to floor fashion,” says Prendergast.

Increasingly popular and considered environmentally friendly, these include plant-derived materials, such as bamboo or sisal, and sustainably-sourced jute.

“Handwoven and hardwearing, jute is a popular eco-friendly material and represents a movement towards organic warmth,” says Prendergast. “One of the great things about the trend for natural, more sustainable materials, is they can stand the test of time.”

Plus, a neutral palette provides the perfect base for layering, with textures and materials that not only look great, but help create a relaxing interior, whatever your style, says Herbert. “Embrace this trend by choosing natural finishes, such as cork, wood, rattan and wool, which are warm and wonderfully tactile.”

3. Luxurious vinyl

Beyond the sought-after soft flooring options, Sam Way, hard flooring buyer at Carpetright, says vinyl is a great way to update your home without breaking the bank.

“There have been many developments in design and styles, meaning the effects that vinyl can create, such as tile or wood, are incredibly realistic,” enthuses Way. “With it being durable and soft underfoot, vinyl is a great choice for families.”

Luxury vinyl tiles are an elegant choice, as they emulate expensive design styles while being practical and durable.

“They are not only low maintenance and water resistant, but also compatible with underfloor heating – if you’re looking to add a touch of luxury and warmth to your room,” says Way.

4. Nostalgia reinvented

Natalie Mudd, director at The Wood Flooring Co, says they’re seeing an increase in demand for handcrafted, textured planks that offer the ‘lived-in’ look.

“A subtle nod to the past, this trend reflects a desire to add character,” says Mudd. “Finished to look antique in appearance, the undulated surface texture of handcrafted boards can add a classic charm to any space.”

Seek out planks that present a distressed effect, with scrapes, cracks and other tactile markings – all adding to the floor’s appeal.

5. Pristine parquet

“Parquet is as popular as ever, with many people opting for herringbone and chevron styles,” says Mudd.

“We’ve noticed more people are looking for ‘cleaner’ parquet planks. What we mean by this is a board with less knots and markings, in contrast to a rustic grade floor,” she continues. “A clean grade of oak, characterised by less nuances and colour variations.”

Great for making an interior appear brighter and for creating a seamless flow between spaces, Mudd says parquet is an extremely versatile option that will remain timeless for years to come.