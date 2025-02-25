White Lotus star Carrie Coon hints she has open marriage with husband Tracy Letts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White Lotus star Carrie Coon appeared to hint that she and her husband, Tracy Letts, have an open marriage in a new interview.

The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about the dynamics with her partner, whom she’s been married to since 2013, during Monday’s episode of the WTF with Marc Maron Podcast. She confessed that she and Letts don’t get jealous easily, so they often talk about other people they’re attracted to.

“It’s nice to be in a relationship where we can always talk about, ‘Well who are you attracted to on set?’” she explained. “He notices every single woman on the street, and he always tells me who he has a crush on. It’s fun. It’s interesting to know what your partner is into.”

Maron then interjected to ask: “But it doesn’t ever go over the line?”

In response, Coon replied: “We don’t really like lines. Lines are really boring... Life is short. Finite!

Carrie Coon says monogamy is ‘something we’ve imposed on ourselves’ as she hints being in an open married ( Getty Images )

“... [Letts] would never begrudge anyone the human experience,” she said. “He’s embraced being a person of appetites and acknowledging we have these proclivities.”

She went on to share her issues with the traditional expectations of monogamous marriage.

“Monogamy is sort of something we’ve imposed on ourselves, we were supposed to have babies and die at like 30,” she said. “And that’s not how life is anymore. So you have to kind of be open-minded about what engages you in the world, what sparks your imagination, and what your passion is.

“I think if you’re willing to stay open to that, you’re living more of a full life. And I don’t think either one of us would want to keep the other from living,” she added of her relationship.

Coon’s comments quickly gained traction on X, with one person resharing a clip of the segment on marriage with the caption: “Finding out Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts have an open marriage has been a really great way to start my week.”

Coon and Letts met in 2010 while starring in the Broadway production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? They got married three years later before welcoming their first child, Haskell, in 2018. They also welcomed a daughter in 2021, but have yet to share her name publicly.

The Gilded Age star has previously gushed about how grateful she is for her marriage while reflecting on some of the past relationships she’d been in.

“I have a healthy, happy marriage. When I was younger, let’s say I didn’t always conduct myself with integrity in my relationships. Now I’ve found a partner who I can be truly honest with, I never want to go back,” she told The Guardian in 2021.

Coon appears in the latest season of HBO’s wildly popular eat-the-rich drama, The White Lotus, which transports viewers to a luxury hotel and wellness retreat amid the lush jungles of Thailand. Coon plays Laurie, who is vacationing in the Southeast Asian country with two friends, Kate (played by Leslie Bibb) and Jaclyn (played by Michelle Monaghan).