Carrie Johnson wears military-style dress as she accompanies Boris Johnson to Queen’s funeral
The 34-year-old wore a black floor-length gown with accessories
Carrie Johnson and the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson have arrived at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
The 34-year-old wore a black floor-length gown with military-style button detail and a square neckline.
She accessorised with a broad black silk head-band with a short black netted veil, a gold pendant necklace, black handbag and black stilettos.
The former residents of Number 10 are among the many figures from the world of politics that are set to attend the elaborate event.
US president Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro were among other political leaders to enter the 1,269-year-old church on Monday morning.
Some 2,000 mourners will attend the funeral service, which will begin at 11am.
The longest-reigning monarch’s coffin will soon be brought from Westminster Hall, where it has been lying in state since Wednesday evening.
Transport for London has said it expects upwards of one million people to line the route in London, as millions more watch the televised service around the world.
The state funeral on Monday is the first of its kind since that of Winston Churchill in 1965, and will take the form of an elaborate ceremony, after which her majesty’s coffin will be transported to Windsor Castle.
Celebrities expected to attend include Sir David Attenborough, Killing Eve star Sandra Oh, Canadian musician Gregory Charles and Olympic gold medallist Mark Tewksbury.
Other celebrities who may make an appearance at the funeral to pay their respects include former racing driver Sir Jackie Stewart, who befriended the late monarch during his early career.
In his tribute to the Queen, he said: “She was certainly the most extraordinary lady I have ever known.”
Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber and former Take That singer Gary Barlow may also attend, having co-written a song for the Queen’s diamond jubilee in 2012.
