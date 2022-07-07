It looks like the end has come for Boris Johnson. The prime minister is set to resign as leader of the Conservative Party today and will step down as PM in the autumn.

But one burning question remains: What will happen to Carrie’s wallpaper?

This question has been posed by Twitter users after 11 Downing Street received a controversial revamp in 2021, with the design led by Boris’ wife Carrie Johnson (nee Symonds).

For the revamp, which was speculated to cost as much as £200,000, Carrie enlisted Lulu Lytle, owner of interiors company Soane Britain.

The redesign saw what Carrie reportedly said was a “John Lewis furniture nightmare” left by Theresa May turned into a maximalist haven, with vibrant “£840-a-roll” wallpaper, clashing furniture, and geometric-style fixtures.

As the PM, his wife and their two children are set to leave Downing Street in the autumn, social media users are concerned about what will happen to the decor when they’ve departed.

“The burning issue for me is what happens to Carrie’s wallpaper? And she had the cheek to slag off Theresa May’s taste in home decor,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Feeling a slight pang of sympathy for whoever replaces Johnson having to put up with the ugly and appalling decor Carrie imposed on the flat,” another added.

A third said: “I presume Carrie is in the flat packing and taking down the gold plated wallpaper to pop in her suitcase.”

Others have been recommending wallpaper steamers for Carrie so she can remove it before she leaves.

Johnson’s resignation comes after over 50 MPs resigned from their positions since Tuesday 5 July in protest to the prime minister.

Johnson will step down as Conservative Party leader but will remain as PM until the autumn when a new Conservative Party leader, and subsequently new prime minister, will be announced.