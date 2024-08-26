Jocelyn Wildenstein shares throwback photo with her daughter

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Jocelyn Wildenstein, the Swiss socialite, shared a throwback photo of her and her daughter from more than 40 years ago.

On August 25, the 84-year-old took to her Instagram, honoring her daughter Diane’s birthday with a sweet picture from the past. Next to the image of a young Jocelyn and her baby girl, the famed social media star wrote: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Diane Wildenstein.”

Though she didn’t specify the year the photo was taken, based on Diane’s age, it’s assumed Jocelyn was 39 or 40. Fans online fawned over the old photograph, complimenting her appearance and calling her “beautiful.”

From face lifts to eye lifts, Wildenstein has reportedly undergone several cosmetic surgeries over the years, according to Page Six. However, in 2018, the New York-based socialite told the Daily Mail TV that she had never been under the knife, refuting the rumors that have followed her.

“No, especially when we look back at my pictures - I think of course I am maybe more beautiful,” she responded when asked if she’d gotten any work done to her face. “When we are young there’s a certain freshness we lose with the years. But you still find the same eyes, same high cheeks, or same nose. I think I was more pretty.”

Jocelyn’s fiancé Lloyd Klein chimed in: “I don’t understand the whole press and the Catwoman thing because [she has] always looked like that. She never really did anything to change her face. I have pictures from 16 years old where she looks exactly the same as today.”

open image in gallery Jocelyn Wildenstein with her fiancé Lloyd Klein ( Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images )

In 2022, People reported that Jocelyn and her late ex-husband Alec Wildenstein got “his-and-hers face lifts.” The outlet quoted Alec’s account outlined in a Vanity Fair article published in 1998. Allegedly, Jocelyn had told Alec his eyes were “baggy,” prompting her to usher them both to the cosmetic doctor for face lifts.

According to Vanity Fair, her former partner said: “She was thinking that she could fix her face like a piece of furniture. Skin does not work that way. But she wouldn’t listen.”

The couple was officially divorced in 1999 after a media frenzy erupted amid their court meetings. By the end of their proceedings, which took about two years, Jocelyn reportedly walked away with $2.5bn in settlement money, according to Reuters. An additional $100m after 13 years was also awarded.

Seeing that Alec was an heir to a billionaire, the art dealer inherited over $10bn three years after he and Jocelyn were divorced, when his father’s estate was left to him.

However, Jocelyn has since claimed to be struggling financially, according to Page Six. The outlet stated that Alec’s family had “cut her off” from the $100m she was supposed to receive in settlement money.