Do you need a September reset? Here’s why it’s a great time for an overhaul

September signifies a new season, a fresh school term, and an exciting opportunity for change.

The summer holidays often throws us off our regular sleep, food and exercise schedules, so the beginning of autumn can be a great time to establish a healthier and more productive routine.

Here are some reasons why September is a great time to reorganise, re-prioritise and create new habits that will improve your life.

Why should we make changes now? And how do we go about doing this?

“September signals the start of autumn, a time when shorter days and cooler weather naturally lean towards more structured routines,” explains sports nutritionist and Bio-Kult brand ambassador Rob Hobson. “It’s the perfect time to reset your habits after summer’s unpredictable schedule.

“The back-to-school vibe that comes with September can spark fresh motivation to learn new things, embrace healthier habits, and make changes that boost your physical and mental wellbeing,” he adds.

However, it can be hard to maintain new habits. So how can we stick to them?

“Set yourself smaller, more realistic (and therefore more achievable) goals,” advises Jasmine Eskenzi, founder and CEO of wellbeing and productivity app The Zensory. “These goals shouldn’t infringe on your day-to-day activities, and they shouldn’t be an overhaul of your existing life. This could include adopting micro habits.”

So, here are six easy micro habits to integrate into your daily routine to help you successfully reset this September…

1. Create a morning routine

Starting the day off right can make a world of difference.

“Your morning routine is a great place to look if you want to kick-start your motivation and energy to achieve other things,” recommends career coach Dulcie Swanston, author of It’s Not Bloody Rocket Science.

“I open the curtains to get maximum sunlight first thing, drink a pint of water before I get out of bed, make my bed, do a quick plank whilst the shower warms up, and after my hot shower, I turn it cold for 30 seconds,” says Swanston.

2. Make changes at work

“If your job isn’t challenging or fulfilling you and you don’t feel valued, now is the time to make those changes,” recommends Nicci Roscoe, a NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) practitioner and holistic health and wellbeing expert. “Talk to your boss and tell them how you feel. If you’re afraid to say what you want, you may end up staying in the same situation for another year.

“If you’re working in the corporate world maybe you want a complete change and a more holistic career is calling you,” adds Roscoe. “Now is the time to look at what other opportunities are possible.”

3. Get outdoors for a walk

Intense exercise regimes can seem daunting and aren’t sustainable, so start small.

“Increase your physical activity. This doesn’t have to involve a new gym membership or huge time commitments,” says Dr Dave Nichols, NHS GP and resident doctor at MyHealthChecked. “Things such as increasing your step count, aiming for at least 10,000 steps a day, using the stairs or doing a few simple bodyweight exercises at home can be a good way to start.“The cooler temperatures we see in September can actually make the exercise environment more pleasant, so starting an exercise programme at this time of year can be much more enjoyable,” explains Nichols. “Getting into good habits now is beneficial, as the colder, darker winter months bring hormonal changes, which can cause a decrease in our serotonin levels and an increase in melatonin levels, affecting appetite, energy levels and mood.”4. Start prepping your meals

Schedule time to do some bulk cooking.

“September is the perfect time to start a healthy eating plan that you can stick to through all the seasons with a little indulgence in between,” says Roscoe. “Planning and prepping your food in advance helps you stay focused and helps you feel good physically and mentally. It also helps you stop eating those unhealthy sugary snacks on the run.”

5. Try mindfulness practices

“Taking one minute out of your day to practice mindful exercises such as mini meditation or box breathing, can lower stress levels and promote relaxation,” says Eskenzi.

6. Declutter your home

Have a proper clear-out, a tidy home equals a tidy mind after all!

“It’s a great time to get rid of things that you haven’t used or seen for years as they’ve been hidden away at the back of a cupboard or in the loft or shed collecting dust,” says Roscoe. “It’s such a fabulous feeling and gets you ready to embrace this next season with a clear and positive mindset.”