How to update your kitchen in time for Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

You know it’s coming… with party season (almost) upon us, it’s the time of year when your kitchen takes centre stage.

Probably the busiest room in the house, it’s going to be buzzing with festive activity and as Looeeze Grossman, founder and CEO of The Used Kitchen Company puts it: “Serving as the hub for holiday meals.”

So with your hostess hat on, here’s how to create the most efficient and convivial scheme, seating plan and tablescape, to make every space count.

Here, Grossman shares her top tips and tricks to update your kitchen in time for Christmas without breaking the bank…

Budget-friendly seating solutions

If it’s your turn to host family and friends, you may be worried about how to fit everyone around the kitchen table, especially if you’re working with limited space.

“Fortunately, there are lots of creative solutions you can utilise in order to ensure everyone can eat together in comfort,” reassures Grossman.

If there’s an extra table or desk you can add to your existing dining space, lay out your table in an L-shape, or parallel to each other, says Grossman. “So everyone can dine comfortably and none of your guests have to eat in a separate room.”

“Another alternative is to add foldaway chairs and stools around the table so the whole family can fit in,” suggests Grossman. “And store these items away after the meal.”

“You can always ask your guests to bring a chair or two, an easy and cost-efficient solution to accommodate everyone,” she adds.

To unify the space and create a cohesive look, she says to use matching Christmas-themed tablecloths and runners.

“Add candles and small vases of festive flowers down the middle of each table and finish it off with napkins in bold seasonal colours,” underlines Grossman.

“These simple tweaks will make two separate tables feel like one, giving the room a polished and festive touch.”

Investing in your kitchen for year-round benefits

If your budget allows for a bit of flexibility, consider making a few smart investments in your kitchen and dining area, notes Grossman, which you can continue to enjoy throughout the year.

Whether you’re planning a New Year’s party or you’re expecting to host friends and family at other times, these investments will pay off in the long run, highlights Grossman.

“If you’ve got a large table but limited amount of chairs, consider utilising a bench so you can fit more people along the table.

“You can usually find these on places like Facebook Marketplace or second-hand furniture shops – and you can make use of the bench in the house, or as garden furniture after,” says Grossman.

Another option is to invest in a table extender or foldable table. “Whilst this option may come with a higher price tag, it ensures you’re always prepared for extra guests.”

If your space simply isn’t working anymore and it’s time for a full kitchen renovation, she says to explore used or ex-display kitchens.

“You can find high-quality kitchens that meet your entertaining needs while saving up to 70% off the recommended retail price – ensuring your home is ready to host all-year round.”

Moreover, Grossman says you can find kitchens starting at £1,750, including worktops and some appliances, depending on the configuration.

“The key to buying a used kitchen is to opt for a larger kitchen than you need, giving you worktops and cabinets to use as fillers and end panels,” advises Grossman.

“Painted kitchens would be my choice – they offer long-term versatility, as they can be easily refreshed with new handles and a fresh coat of paint.

“Another tip is to focus on the worktops and appliances on offer, as these elements will play a key role in creating your statement kitchen.”

Elevating your kitchen with festive decor

As the holiday season approaches, many of us fill our living rooms with cosy lights, seasonal decorations and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, notes Grossman.

However, our kitchens often miss out on the same warm, festive vibe…

“Fortunately, there are lots of creative ways you can integrate the holiday spirit into your kitchen,” says Grossman.

Start by adding candles with seasonal scents such as nutmeg, ginger and cinnamon. “Not only do they create a cosy atmosphere, but help eliminate any cooking odours whilst whipping up holiday feasts.”

Swap your everyday dish towels with Christmas-themed ones. “Not expensive and can be picked up in your local supermarkets and pound shops – definitely adding a bit of Christmas cheer.”

“Replace everyday ornaments with bowls or baskets of pine cones, holly and seasonal fruit… a glass vase full of mandarins or satsumas creates a striking talking point.”

She continues: “A small Christmas wreath hung on a kitchen cabinet door or kitchen window adds a simple yet impactful element.”

Wrapping large red ribbons to your cabinets has also been a growing trend in recent years, notes Grossman, “adding an extra layer of festive charm with minimal effort.”