Female leaders and CEOs on the one piece of advice they’d give young women

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Even in 2024, women are hugely underrepresented in senior positions in the business world. And new research has even found that teenage girls are 10 times more likely than boys their age to think their gender will put them at a disadvantage in becoming a boss.

The survey, commissioned by the National Women’s Enterprise Week (NWEW) in partnership with Sapio Research, polled 500 teens aged between 14-18 – and found that before they’ve even started out in their careers, girls perceive barriers for themselves in the workplace.

This is despite the fact more than three-quarters (76%) said they’d like to start their own business, and 64% see themselves in a leadership position in the future.

So, what can girls and young women learn from those who’ve risen to the top in their respective fields? We asked eight female leaders for their advice…

Be bold

President and general manager of JustGiving, Pascale Harvie says: “Embrace your ambitions fearlessly and let your goals shine, as being driven is nothing to conceal. Seize every opportunity, accept guidance from those who’ve paved the way, and foster meaningful connections with female peers and mentors for unique insights. Take charge of your career journey, be bold, believe in yourself, and forge your own path.”

Don’t pour from an empty cup

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE, co-founder of Stemettes, a social initiative promoting and inspiring women in STEM, says: “Don’t do it alone. Gather role models, peers and a community around you – to commiserate with, celebrate with and learn with. It’ll enhance your learning and growth and ensure you have the resilience to face the rollercoaster that is business.

“Take breaks and rest. You can’t pour from an empty cup and business really suffers when you’re really suffering. Having that tribe around you will help you explore ways to balance business and health. There will be peaks and there will be troughs, but it’s not sustainable to always be at an extreme peak.”

Know you belong

Radha Vyas, CEO and co-founder of adventure travel company Flash Pack, says: “As an Asian woman, I knew early on in my career that nobody was going to give me any power. If I wanted it, I was going to have to go out there and grab it. There was a definite glass ceiling for women of colour when I started my career, and I had to work harder than my peers to be noticed.

“Regardless of your background, as a young woman in business you will inevitably face some chauvinism, so my main advice would be; don’t be afraid to speak up and assert yourself. Your perspective and ideas are valuable, so make sure they’re heard and shake away that imposter syndrome – you belong wherever you choose to be in life.

“It’s important to develop an unwavering sense of self-belief in your own abilities, ideas and ambitions. No-one will do that for you – you have to find it within and refuse to be swayed by the judgement of others.”

Speak up

Valentina Milanova, founder and CEO of gynaecological health company Daye, says: “Don’t be afraid to speak up and offer a unique perspective. Encourage diversity of thought and challenge the status quo. Your voice is valuable and can contribute to a more inclusive and innovative environment.

“Take a step further and support others around you – if you see a peer being shy or interrupted in a meeting, back them up so their voice can come through as well.

“And be aware of self-limiting behaviours and work to overcome them. Don’t let fear of the unknown or self-doubt hold you back from pursuing new opportunities. Your success is not determined by your age or gender.”

Take risks when you’re young

Anna Lundstrom, CEO of Nespresso UK & ROI, says: “My advice is to always stay curious. This can be achieved by creating an open environment for teams at every level to explore, contribute and share amazing ideas, and also by exploring exciting opportunities within your career. Risk is cheap when you are young and you are learning about yourself, so always move towards what inspires and motivates you as an individual.”

Never change

Solange Sobral, partner and executive vice president at global digital consultancy CI&T, says: “We need to encourage young women starting out in business ‘the art of the possible’. Right now, women are severely underrepresented in senior positions. For those who are starting out, take every opportunity to make connections, particularly with women who are in successful roles.

“Women also continue to face a swathe of biases, whether conscious or unconscious, that regularly impact their workplace standing. Often, assertive males are praised as gold dust, while assertive females are considered ‘bossy’ and ‘abrasive’. We are just as capable as men – never change or doubt yourself and your abilities.”

Find a role model

Nishma Patel Robb, president of WACL (Women in Advertising and Communications Leadership), and former director of marketing at Google, says: “A crucial piece of advice that was offered to me that I like to pass down is to find a good role model. Seek a mentor that can be your professional ally to help guide and support you through your career and the challenges and opportunities you face.

“Use them to help you identify where you want to be, whether that’s in one year, five years or 10, and allow them to help keep you accountable for your own progress. This will put you on a brilliant path to success, whether you’re an entrepreneur starting your own business or scaling the corporate ladder. It will open up opportunities, help remove barriers and be a constant source of inspiration.”

Perform outside your comfort zone

Vivien Wong, co-founder of Little Moons, says: “I own a business in a category which has been, and is still, dominated by males. Being in this environment has taught me a lot about being an entrepreneur, but also as a woman, especially when it comes to success and growth.

“Don’t temper your ambition for fear of being called out in a derogatory manner; those days are well and truly over for women. Know your industry inside out – knowledge is power – and use that as a source to build your confidence, and never walk into a room unprepared, then you’ll always be ‘at your best’. Always be open-minded and listen to all opinions and views in every meeting you have, and to every person you meet. Learning comes from all places, so soak that up and use it to advance yourself in your career. Never be scared to air your opinion, always remember your opinion matters.

“Get comfortable performing outside your comfort zone, this is where growth begins to take place and where you will start to realise that what you think is impossible, often turns out not to be.”