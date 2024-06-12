Chace Crawford hints he hooked up with one of his Gossip Girl co-stars

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Chace Crawford has hinted about a secret hookup with one of his Gossip Girl co-stars.

The actor, 38, appeared on the June 12 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where he reflected on starring as Nate Archibald on the drama series Gossip Girl, which aired on The CW from 2007 to 2012. While speaking to host Alex Cooper, Crawford was asked whether he had any romantic dalliances with his Gossip Girl co-stars.

While Crawford initially hesitated to answer the question, taking a long pause and a sip of his water, he then told Cooper: “I would say those things are inevitable.”

“When you’re in your 20s, the thing is you’re on these things, people probably think it’s these sexy scenes or whatever – that’s like the worst part of it, with 60 people watching,” he continued. “It’s the downtime. You’re doing this show, you’re on set for like 12-14 hours a day and usually there’s some pretty interesting people from all walks of life."

The Boys star admitted that the “danger” for him is connecting with someone on set who has a good sense of humor and can “give each other s***,” because he’ll immediately develop a crush on them.

Although Crawford played coy about exactly which Gossip Girl co-star he hooked up with, he noted that it may not have been one of the main cast members – which included Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Penn Badgley, Jessica Szohr, and Taylor Momsen.

“There’s a lot of actors and people coming onto the show over the years,” he said. “And I was fortunate enough to have in the city a really good friend group. And everyone else has their little friend group. So you meet people in that wider circle, it’s not just that tiny little circle. There’s a lot of people involved. But again, it was like our college experience.”

As for whether he helped keep secret any relationships between his co-stars, Crawford said: “Oh yeah. Absolutely.”

‘Gossip Girl’ stars Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Blake Lively, Chace Crawford, Taylor Momsen, and Ed Westwick in September 2007 ( Getty Images )

Fans of the long-running drama series, which followed a group of privileged high school students in New York City’s Upper East Side, have been made well aware of some off-screen romances that occurred among the cast.

Badgley and Lively – who portrayed on-screen love interests Dan Humphrey and Serena van der Woodsen, respectively – dated in real life from 2007 to 2010. Most recently, the You actor credited Lively for “saving” him from experimenting with drugs and alcohol during their time filming the show.

Jessica Szohr, who played Vanessa Abrams on Gossip Girl, began dating her co-star Ed Westwick in 2008. They split in 2010, before dating on-and-off for several more years. These days, she shares three-year-old daughter Bowie Ella with longtime boyfriend Brad Richardson.

Meanwhile, Leighton Meester – who famously portrayed Gossip Girl’s queen bee Blair Waldorf – dated Gossip Girl alum Sebastian Stan also in 2008, but called it quits in 2010. She is currently married to The OC star Adam Brody, and they share two children: daughter Arlo, born in 2015, and a son – whose name has not been revealed – born in 2020.

Elsewhere during the podcast, Crawford shared that he joined the exclusive dating app Raya after comparing his love life to a “dumpster fire”.

“I had a few drinks one night and I’m like: ‘I’m doing it,’ and I just did it,” he recalled about downloading the app. “This is great.”

However, the actor admitted that he has “no expectations” about sparking a romance with someone right away. “I don’t even know, really, what I want,” Crawford said. “It’s just like another avenue to maybe meet somebody.”