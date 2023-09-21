Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chad Michael Murray has joked about his disastrous wedding anniversary.

The One Tree Hill star and his wife of nine years, Sarah Roemer, were meant to spend the joyous day celebrating their lasting love, but the universe apparently had other plans for the happy couple. Murray unloaded on Instagram, giving his 1.9 million followers insight into all the unforeseen issues that occurred on their anniversary.

“So yesterday was my wife and I’s anniversary. Magic, magic, magic. However, the day was a total disaster,” the 42-year-old proclaimed in his 20 September video. “You ever have one of those days where no matter what you do you just, you’re just incapable.”

“No matter what you try to accomplish — you got all these goals, all these things — the trials and tribulations build up in the day and the next thing you know you’ve miserably failed at all the tasks you set out to accomplish?” he continued.

As parents to three children – a one-month-old daughter, a six-year-old daughter, and an eight-year-old son – Murray and Roemer, 39, have been navigating parenthood and romance simultaneously. According to the couple, juggling a newborn and two toddlers proves to be difficult, but doable.

That said, on occasions like this, celebrations look different with three children in the house.

“Getting pooped on by a baby? Boom, done. You need extra dog walks in the day? Boom, done. You wanna spill the bottle even though you needed it to go out to get stuff done? Boom, done,” the Freaky Friday actor remarked. “Extra heavy traffic on a normal day? Boom, traffic.”

“But you know what? Gotta follow it with this. All of these things may have taken place, but I wouldn’t rather have spent that time with anyone other than my wife,” he added.

Murray’s caption also paid tribute to the remarkable mother he thinks Roemer is. “Happy Anniversary Mama. I love you and love our journey together with our rad little pack,” he wrote.

He noted that the “baby poop part” didn’t exactly happen on their anniversary, but he thought the anecdote was too good to leave out.

The A Cinderella Story heartthrob secretly tied the knot with Roemer in September of 2014. To this day, few details have been released regarding their nuptials. The two on-screen stars were first acquainted on the set of Chosen, the Crackle TV series.

On 20 August, one month before Murray posted about their chaotic day, he announced the birth of their second baby girl with a poignant post exposing the heart-shaped birthmark on her ankle.

“We’ve added to our pack with our new little girl,” Murray said. “The odds on this as her birthmark must be eight billion to one or close.”

Roemer mirrored Murray’s sweet sentiment with a heart-warming Instagram post as well. Under the same photo, Roemer remarked: “Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle. We are so in love!”