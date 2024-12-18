Chance the Rapper’s wife files for divorce after 5 years of marriage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley, are calling it quits after five years of marriage.

Corley filed a petition last Friday for dissolution of marriage at the Cook County courthouse in Illinois, citing irreconcilable differences. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the couple has a prenuptial agreement in place.

The filing indicates that their two daughters, Kensli, 9, and Marli, 5, currently reside with Corley, who is seeking child support in an amount deemed to be in the best interests of the children. Corley has waived any request for spousal maintenance.

In April, the pair shared the same statement on their Instagram Stories, announcing that they were separating.

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” said the statement. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

In light of the ending of their marriage, the pair emphasized that co-parenting remains their top priority and they will always put their family first. “God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise them together,” they added.

The statement concluded with a request for “privacy and respect as we navigate this transition.”

Chance The Rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, first announced the couple’s engagement on July 4, 2018, in a social media post.

While the couple celebrated their wedding in March 2019, reports reveal they were legally married months earlier during a civil ceremony in December 2018.

That year, Bennett recounted the story of how they first met in a thread shared on X that including an old photo of Corley. It was 2003 and he was just nine years old when he saw Corley for the first time at the real estate office his mom worked at, performing “Independent Women” by Destiny’s Child with her friends.

When they began to sing, he said he remembered “locking eyes with the prettiest girl I had ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on earth.”

Although he was too “shy” to approach her at the time, the rapper re called: “I knew I was gonna marry that girl and I ain’t wanna jump the gun.”

The couple’s relationship began in 2013, leading to the birth of their first daughter, Kensli, in 2015. Despite a brief separationthe following year, the couple reconciled in 2017, became engaged in 2018, and welcomed their second daughter, Marli, the next year.

In April 2023, a video of Chance dancing with another woman during his 30th birthday celebration at Carnival in Jamaica went viral, raising speculation about the state of their relationship. Although the couple claimed they were “all good” after the incident, Corley’s subsequent social media activity hinted at underlying issues.