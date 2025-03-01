Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Channing Tatum appears to have moved on after his breakup with ex-fiancé Zoë Kravitz.

On Friday, the Magic Mike actor, 44, was seen attending talent agency CAA’s exclusive pre-Oscars 2025 party with 24-year-old Australian model Inka Williams.

In pictures published by E! News, Tatum is seen in a beige collared jacket, a black T-shirt, and matching pants, walking arm-in-arm with Williams, who wore a strapless fringe gown.

Kravitz, 36, also attended the glitzy soirée hosted at the Living Room bar in Los Angeles.

The Big Little Lies actor was photographed solo outside the venue before later being photographed with fashion designer Anthony Vaccarello, Polish model Anja Rubik, and K-pop star Rosé at the Saint Laurent x Vanity Fair party.

This wasn’t the first time Tatum and Williams have been spotted together.

Pictures of the two walking together in February made waves on social media, with many guessing who the Hollywood star’s new love interest was.

open image in gallery Channing Tatum, 44, and Inka Williams, 24 are spotted leaving a glitzy, pre-Oscars party together in Los Angeles on Friday ( Getty )

Citing sources, People confirmed Kravitz and Tatum had parted ways in October 2024, calling off their engagement after nearly one year. Their romance started on the set of the 2024 thriller film, Blink Twice, Kravitz’s directorial debut, in which Tatum assumed the role of tech billionaire Slater King, who invites a cocktail waitress to his private island.

open image in gallery The pair met on the set of the 2024 thriller film, ‘Blink Twice,’ after Tatum split from his wife Jenna Dewan ( Getty )

Kravitz only recently broke her silence on her three-year relationship with Tatum in an interview with Elle. The filmmaker reflected on how the end of her romance hasn’t affected how she feels about the movie they made together.

“I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much,” she told the magazine. “Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened.

“I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together,” Kravitz continued. “He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him.

“He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that,” she finished.

Before Kravitz, Tatum was married to 44-year-old Step Up actor Jenna Dewan for 10 years, from 2009 to 2019. The pair welcomed their 11-year-old daughter, Everly, before divorcing in 2018.

By 2021, Tatum and Kravitz had made their first red carpet appearance as a couple.