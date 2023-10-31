Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly engaged

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are feeling the magic.

According to multiple outlets, the 43-year-old Step Up star and the 34-year-old Big Little Lies actress are engaged after two years of dating. Sources speaking exclusively to People shared the news of the engagement on 30 October, but Kravitz seemingly hinted at her impending nuptials when she stepped out over the weekend with what appeared to be an engagement ring on her finger.

Tatum and Kravitz were seen leaving Kendall Jenner’s famed Halloween bash dressed reminiscent of the 1968 classic horror film Rosemary’s Baby. The 21 Jump Street lead donned a full baby get-up, while the High Fidelity star fashioned an outfit to look like Rosemary Woodhouse – nightgown, knife, and all.

But it wasn’t Kravitz’s bleached pixie cut that was caught in the flash of cameras. The only accessory on the creative’s left hand was a ring with a stone in the middle.

The two on-screen regulars began their relationship in 2021, meeting on the set of Pussy Island. While Kravitz hadn’t been officially introduced to Tatum prior to filming, she was already struck by the actor’s persona.

Speaking with Deadline in 2021, Kravitz admitted she’d had her eye on the Magic Mike heartthrob when she was writing his role for the movie. “[He was the one] I thought of when I wrote this character,” she admitted. “I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”

Apparently, Kravitz was just as captivated by Tatum in person. At the time, an insider told Us Weekly that it didn’t take long for the two to become romantically involved.

Before the She’s The Man actor, The Batman lead was married to Karl Glusman for 18 months after being together for five years before they tied the knot. Kravitz officially filed for divorce in January of 2021, seven months before she and Tatum were confirmed to be in a romantic relationship.

Kravitz opened up about her love for Tatum for the GQ 2022 Men of the Year issue. “He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” she detailed. “We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she added about Tatum when they first began working together.

“I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Kravitz and Tatum.