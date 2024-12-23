Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

TikTok creator Charles Smith is facing felony charges for allegedly spraying bug killer on grocery store produce in a now-deleted video.

The 27-year-old online prankster, also known as Wolfie Khahletti to his followers, was taken into custody on December 21, days after allegedly dowsing Walmart’s fresh food in Hot Shot Ultra Bed Bug & Flea Killer in Mesa, Arizona. He was arrested and charged with a class 6 felony (introducing poison) and two misdemeanors (criminal damage and endangerment).

According to the Mesa Police Department, Smith traveled to a Walmart on South Stapley Drive on December 19 around 8:30 p.m.. There, he filmed himself grabbing a can of bug killer and spraying it on fruit, vegetables and cooked chicken. He didn’t pay for the chemical spray or the contaminated food estimated to have a total value of $931, per court documents obtained by The Independent.

“Once he left, he began to see comments online saying how horrible the act was, and he decided to return and collect the items,” the police statement claims.

Speaking to Arizona Republic the day before charges were filed, Smith said the fresh food was “thrown away right after,” and “no one was poisoned” in the process.

“The defendant then returned about 10 minutes after he sprayed the items and attempted to collect the items he had sprayed, placed them in a shopping cart, and wheeled them back to the rear of the store, to try and prevent people from taking the contaminated items,” police said.

Charles Smith, 27, was charged with introducing poison, criminal damage, and endangerment on December 21 ( TikTok/@wolfiekahletti )

“Through investigative means, and with assistance from the Tempe Police Department, detectives were able to identify Smith as the suspect,” Mesa’s Detective Richard Encinas added. “Mesa Police contacted Smith and he turned himself in voluntarily. During the interview, Smith admitted to the theft and spraying of the pesticide.”

In a statement to People magazine, Walmart assured customers that the Mesa store has since cleared out the contaminated food and cleaned the entire store.

“The health and safety of our customers and associates is always a top priority. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers as we work to resolve this issue,” Walmart stated. “We will continue to work closely with law enforcement during their investigation.”

According to the court documents, Smith “stated he does these types of pranks as a ‘troll’ for social media.”

“The defendant admitted he can earn between 6 to 10 thousand dollars a month for doing acts like these and posting them on social media,” it continued.

His recent pranks have included him locking customers inside a 7-Eleven store by wrapping the door handles with a bungee cord, filling a stranger’s dryer full of clothes with raw bacon and eggs, and walking into a fast-food restaurant’s kitchen to submerge a pumpkin in their frying oil.

Though Smith has amassed over 345,000 followers on TikTok, his comments section is typically filled with disapproving people. Several individuals have written, “This one is too far” or “Bro, this is wrong.” And the Mesa Police Department agrees.

“This incident underscores the potential dangers of reckless actions disguised as social media pranks,” Mesa Police Department added.

Smith has yet to comment publicly on his arrest.