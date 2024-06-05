Bon Jovi and Peggy Gou lead acts releasing joyful music to soundtrack summer

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Bon Jovi have stirred up a storm on their 15th studio album, while South Korean DJ Peggy Gou releases beats to get you moving this summer on her highly-anticipated debut album.

– Peggy Gou – I Hear You

Peggy Gou’s studio debut album opens with Your Art, a futuristic, synthesised track accompanied by speaking, rather than singing. It’s electronic and edgy, a sound that continues across the record.

Back To One uses drum and bass sounds and lively keyboard to create a light, cosmic, percussive mix.

Lenny Kravitz features on I Believe In Love Again, the album’s third track, with a funky, upbeat summer song. A steady beat and repetitive lyricism make the track catchy and memorable.

All That is a standout song on the album – edgy, different, and darker than the dreamy cosmic sound the rest of the tracks adopt. Villano Antillano’s Spanish lyricism livens up the light-hearted, airy summer track.

(It Goes Like) Nanana is the stand out summer track on the album – a breezy, banging dance track that uses sonic sounds that then continue over onto Lobster Telephone, showing Gou’s experimentation with new sound.

The mix finishes with 1+1=11, a percussive, heavy song that’s going to be blasted at festivals and in clubs all summer. A strong track, a strong finish, and a strong album.

If you’re a fan, you’ll like this new release – just enough change to be new and exciting, without straying too far from what makes Gou’s music great.

Score: 8/10

(Review by Carla Feric)

– Charli XCX – Brat

Electronic sounds dominate the new album from singer-songwriter Charli XCX, reminiscent of her early days as a featuring artist on Icona Pop’s I Love It.

The album is intended to be a club record, inspired by the illegal London rave scene she performed at during her teen years. Techno beats echo throughout the tracklist, though lead single Von Dutch is easily the highlight.

Self-absorbed lyrics and grinding, driving electro make for a truly epic dance banger, with credit to producer Easyfun for the impressive production on the track.

However, the majority of the songs feel saturated with varying electronic sounds rapidly changing and appearing randomly, making the production sound messy.

Tracks such as 360 and Talk Talk follow a more traditional pop formula, whereas Club Classics features wobble sounds and Girl, So Confusing contains a dark bassline.

Sympathy Is A Knife is another heavier option before I Might Say Something Stupid is a reduction in pace, playing over an ambient backing.

Overall, there are some promising sounds on the album, offering up strong potential, but ultimately the record feels unfinished and more like a work in progress.

Score: 6/10

(Review by Mason Oldridge)

– Bon Jovi – Forever

Bon Jovi return with another epic album, opening strong with Legendary – which reminisces on their 40-year career with lyrics like “Right where I am is where I wanna be”.

We Made It Look Easy follows this, using a soft acoustic accompaniment to give the track a country touch.

Living Proof uses strong instrumentals, sounding like the band’s anthem Livin’ On A Prayer with mid-tempo hooks, a lively soundtrack, and catchy lyricism.

The album adopts a softer formula than the band are used to, but it works – reflecting their maturity.

Waves lets the instrumentals take a backseat in yet another light-hearted track.

Kiss The Bride begins with a light piano instrumental to accompany an ode to his daughter, while another tender moment is heard in I Wrote You A Song, a tentative track with emotive vocals.

Bon Jovi have aged, as have the fans, so this toned-down album suits a new demographic, whilst maintaining the band’s beloved singalong style through catchy, upbeat songs such as Living In Paradise and Walls Of Jericho.

The album diverges from past material, but Jon Bon Jovi’s powerful vocals have not faltered and the band’s instrumentals keep the tracks catchy and fresh – making the listener want to keep this one on repeat.

Score: 8/10

(Review by Carla Feric)

– Wallows – Model

This new album reflects a matured version of Wallows’ indie, bedroom pop sound, using notes of early 2000s music, moody vocals and strong guitars to create a 12-track mix of feel-good summer songs.

Your Apartment opens the album with an instantly catchy guitar riff, synthesised vocals, and simple yet effective lyrics. The words are heavy, but lifted by the backing music, meaning it can be danceable or depressing depending on your mood.

Anytime, Always starts with a strong guitar riff, and the powerful instrumental carries the track. Unique, distorted and unconventional hooks scattered throughout the track keep it fresh and different.

Canada is a stand-out track, with unique synthesising sounds creating a dreamy, distorted song. The whispering vocals differentiate from the angsty feel of other tracks like Bad Dream, which is a much heavier song vocally and instrumentally.

Only Ecstasy finishes the album on a light note, looping back to the first track with a southern Californian indie sound. This is one to blast in the car on a summer’s day – as is the rest of the album, with an airy instrumental that makes you feel like you’re in a coming-of-age film. The repetition of “You are my only ecstasy,” is accompanied by overpowering guitar riffs and catchy percussive sounds.

It’s a strong album, better than their previous one, demonstrating growth while remaining true to their strengths.

Score: 9/10

(Review by Carla Feric)