Charli XCX announces engagement to The 1975’s drummer George Daniel

Charli XCX has announced she is engaged to The 1975’s drummer George Daniel.

In a recent Instagram post, the “Speed Drive” singer shared film photos of her and the drummer embracing, with the singer-songwriter notably wearing a ring on her left ring finger. She captioned the photo carousel: “Charli XCX and George Daniel f***ing for life!!!”

In the second post of the album, Charli XCX included a photo of two tea cups and an engagement ring nestled in a black box. On Monday, the singer initially revealed the engagement exclusively to her fans via her private Instagram account, showing off a picture of her engagement ring before publicly announcing the happy news on her public page.

In the comment section, close friends and fans alike expressed their congratulations for the newly engaged couple, including The 1975 frontman Matty Healy writing: “I cry.”

“The real queen and king of England,” one fan wrote, while another joked: “royal wedding for insufferable people.”

Some were excited that George would finally be Mr. XCX, “George better take your name. He’s George XCX now.”

Sparks first flew between the pop star, 31, and the drummer, 33, while they worked together on the single “Spinning” in 2021. The one-off track was a collaboration between Charli XCX, The 1975, and Filipino singer No Rome, who co-produced the single alongside Healy and Daniel.

Although it’s unclear when their connection went from platonic to romantic, the “Boom Clap” singer hard launched their relationship in May 2022 with an Instagram photo carousel of the pair vacationing together.

The creative duo have frequently collaborated since going public, with Daniel producing multiple tracks on the hyperpop trailblazer’s 2022 album Crash. The pair also teamed up for the soundtrack of A24’s horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies with the song “Hot Girl (Bodies Bodies Bodies)” and released a remix of Caroline Polachek’s “Welcome to My Island” in early 2023. On the singer’s recent song “In the City” with Sam Smith, Daniel was credited as one of the co-producers and songwriters.

Both have gushed about each other in interviews, noting that they have inspired and changed each other for the better. In an interview with The Sun, the hyperpop singer revealed the positive ways in which the drummer has impacted her creative process.

“Now that I’m in a relationship with another musician he’s influenced me a lot with his process and how he and his band work,” she explained to the outlet. “It’s really different to how I work and that has definitely influenced me and my process. I used to be very, ‘Quick, quick, quick, album a month, let’s go.’ Now I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe it’s cool to take some time and live in the music that you create.’ My process is definitely evolving.”

