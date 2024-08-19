Fans go wild for Charli XCX’s ‘iconic’ Skims photoshoot

Support truly

The internet is going wild for Charli XCX’s new photoshoot with Skims.

On Monday, August 19, the “Guess” singer was revealed to be the latest famous face to front the latest Skims campaign in a photoshoot captured by photographer Petra Collins. The British pop star, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, posed in Skims Cotton in the grass amid seemingly pouring rain and a clothesline dangling in the background.

Throughout the photo series, she mixed and matched the brand’s Cotton Rib Split Bralette, Cotton Rib Boxer, Cotton Fleece Shrunken Waffle Lined Zip Up Hoodie as well as the Cotton Rib Bikini.

“Me for @skims cotton by @petrafcollins,” the artists captioned an Instagram post of the campaign.

Below the singer’s Instagram post, people flooded the comment section with praise, calling it “iconic.” Many referenced songs from the artist’s latest studio album and summer smash, Brat.

“Set to the rain sample during the last 10 seconds of everything is romantic,” the Dice Instagram account wrote

“We no longer have to guess the color of your underwear,” one person commented in a nod to “Guess,” of which the artist recently released a remix of the song with Billie Eilish.

“She hit the So Julia pose,” another added in a callback to XCX’s lyrics on “360.”

Her friends were equally as ecstatic as the fans.

“Ohhh my god,” Bottoms actor Rachel Sennott wrote, while model Alex Consani added: “SELLLLING ITTT.”

“My two mothers,” Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira praised the pop star and photographer’s work. In the past, Ferreira has been a frequent collaborator and muse of Collins, with the pair often teaming up for the photographer’s trademark dreamy photoshoots.

In a statement, the “Apple” singer noted that Kardashian’s brand’s ethos embodies the “essence of Brat.”

“Skims empowers people to feel confident in their own skin, which is the essence of Brat,” Charli XCX said, according to Variety. “I am excited to be working with a brand that understands that comfort and style don’t need to be compromised. Shooting with Petra for this campaign was a dream, and I was so excited to get on set and wear these timeless, sexy pieces. Also, the puppies were beyond cute.”

“Having Charli XCX as the face of our new Skims campaign is so exciting,” co-founder and CEO of Skims Kim Kardashian continued in the statement. “She is a one-of-a-kind talent who has truly cemented herself as a megastar within music and beyond.”

The pop star joins a star-studded lineup of celebrities to star in the brand’s ad campaign ads, which tend to align with the latest significant pop culture moments. Some of these stars include Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan in Soft Lounge collection ahead of the Netflix show’s third season, and Lana Del Rey for the Valentine’s Day campaign after the release of her Grammy-nominated album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under the Ocean Blvd.

The new collection will become available for purchase at noon ET on Wednesday, August 21, on Skims’ official website.