Charlize Theron reveals her daughter’s hilarious reaction to her Dior ads

Charlize Theron has revealed what her daughter’s hilarious reaction was to seeing her mother on a billboard for a Dior ad.

The 47-year-old actor addressed how much her children are aware of her fame during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Theron is a mother of two, adopting her now 10-year-old daughter, Jackson, in 2012, and her now seven-year-old daughter, August, in 2015.

She told the outlet that her daughters don’t completely understand what her job is.

“In their heads, they’re like: ‘We know you work, but we’re not 100 percent sure what you do,’” Theron explained. “My younger one goes: ‘Oh my God, Mom, it feels like you can’t hold a job.’”

The School for Good and Evil star then recalled how Jackson has been embarrassed by some of her work, including a Dior ad that featured the actor.

“My older one, she’s a pre-teen now, so there are moments, like, we’re walking through an airport and [she sees me on a Dior billboard] and she’s just like: ‘Oh my God, you’re on a f***ing wall with no shirt, Mom. This is so embarrassing. Put a shirt on!’” Theron explained.

She proceeded to laugh at the story and shared how she responded to her daughter’s remark.

“And I’m like: ‘That will pay for your college!’” she added. “But deep down, like every mother, I just want to f***ing impress them.”

During the interview, Theron also detailed the one piece of advice that she’s constantly shared with her children.

“I always say to my kids: ‘Don’t assume it’s going to be there tomorrow,’” the Bombshell star said.

She noted how she applies this thought to her own career, adding: “I love this job too much to assume that it’s going to be here tomorrow. And because I love watching other people’s work, I’m also like: ‘You better f**ing stay here, otherwise the next person is ready to take the position.’”

On Wednesday, THR honoured Theron with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award while at the publication’s annual Women in Entertainment event. While on the red carpet for the occasion, she spoke to Extra about her two daughters and how she encourages them to stand up for themselves.

“I just had this conversation with them, I was like: ‘You just need to have a backbone,’” she explained. “The next day, my daughter texted me, my little baby texted me, and she goes: ‘Mom, I hope you have a great day. I hope you find your backbone because you have the best backbone and I hope I have your backbone because you have the best backbone.’”