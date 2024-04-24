Charlotte Church admits she’s no longer a millionaire

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Charlotte Church has revealed that she is no longer a millionaire after downsizing her home.

The Welsh musician, 38, who rose to fame as a classical singer aged 12 and went on to sell 10m records, has explained her decision to downsize from her mansion in Wales.

Earlier this year, Church sold her six-bedroom rural home called The Spinney, which has a park-sized garden, a piano room and a bookcase that makes up an entire wall. Her quest to renovate the home was captured on the TV show Dream Build.

She told Closer Magazine: “I am not a millionaire anymore. What mattered to me when I bought The Spinney is it was absolutely beautiful and close to the forest and it was a big mansion house.”

“We had a school there for a bit and a studio. When it is used by the community, it makes sense, but when it is not used, it doesn’t. We want to be in the mainframe and be involved in life and what it feels like.”

‘I’m not a millionaire anymore,’ said Church ( Getty Images )

“I was very fairy-tale-like and then it gets into this dark, twisted fairy tale," she said of her decision to sell up.

“When I think back on it now, the path I am on is very interesting in the way I reflect rather than the way I look at what happened to me.”

Church remembered making large sums of money when she was 14, and feeling uneasy about working in the entertainment industry.

Charlotte Church’s former home The Spinney ( Fine & Country )

“When I made money, I did say to my dad when I was 14, ‘I am not sure about this showbiz stuff. I am really not having a good time’ and he was like, ‘Just stick at it as we don’t get these opportunities.’” she continued.

“I did get to a stage in my teenage years, about 16 or 17, when I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can sing this s*** anymore’, but going around the world and singing in the biggest concert halls was phenomenal and I will be grateful for that experience.”

Most recently, Church was announced as the presenter of a new BBC Radio 4 podcast called Kicking Back with the Cardiffians. She also owns The Dreaming, a wellness retreat in Wales, which offers activities geared towards exploring nature.

Church is the organiser of Big Sing for Palestine, a singing event that raises money for charities providing emergency assistance to families in Gaza, and has been active in attending pro-Palestine events, such as a recent rally in London.