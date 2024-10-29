Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



San Francisco 49ers cornerback, Charvarius Ward, has announced the death of his 23-month-old daughter, Amani Joy.

The 28-year-old athlete shared a statement to Instagram on Tuesday (October 29) to reveal that his daughter, who he shares with girlfriend Monique Cook, had passed away. His post included a snap of Amani sitting down on a carpet and smiling.

“We are heartbroken that our beautiful baby girl, Amani Joy passed away on Monday morning. She was the best blessing we could have asked for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear,” the football star wrote about Amani, who was born with Down Syndrome.

He went on to describe some of the things he learned from his young child, writing: “She taught us to have patience, trust, and a positive outlook on life. She showed us true strength and bravery. She overcame adversity at a young age and was always happy, lighting up every room with her smile.”

open image in gallery Charvarius Ward taking a video with his daughter Amani, who died at 23 months old ( Charvarius Ward / Instagram )

Ward concluded his statement by emphasizing how much love he and Cook have for their daughter, who would have been two years old on November 17. He did not share the cause of Amani’s death.

“Having the privilege of being her parents and seeing the world through her eyes has changed us for the better. She will forever be daddy’s best friend and mommy’s little girl. We’ll miss you and love you forever, Amani Joy,” he concluded.

The San Francisco 49ers also issued a statement on social media, saying the “49ers family is devastated by the sudden passing of” Amani.

“Amani truly embodied pure happiness and brought joy to all those around her with her sweet demeanor and contagious laugh,” the statement from the team continues. “We will continue to grieve with Charvarius and Monique, while sending them our love and support during this unimaginable time.”

In December 2023, Ward opened up about his daughter being born with Down Syndrome and a heart defect while appearing on his former teammate Arik Armstead’s podcast, Third and Long.

“She was born with two holes in her heart. The doctor was like, ‘If the holes close up, she’s good.’ One of them closed and the other kept expanding and getting bigger. I think the hole was the size of a fist,” he recalled. “They were like, we have to do the surgery ASAP. That was scary because you never know, it’s a real serious surgery. And it’s your kid, you just feel for her, it’s out of your hands, there’s nothing you can do about it.”

About 50 percent of children with Down Syndrome “are born with some type of congenital heart defect,” as noted by the Mayo Clinic. The heart problems can also “be life-threatening and may require surgery in early infancy.”

Ward also took to Instagram in March to share a tribute to his daughter, in honor of World Down Syndrome Day. His post included a series of videos and photos of him and his daughter, including one of her in a hospital bed.

“Amani Joy Ward has been the best blessing I could’ve asked for. I used to think Down Syndrome was a handicap but now I realize it is just a gift from God,” he wrote in the caption of his post. “Being Amani’s dad has taught me patience & how to surrender & let things be. We couldn’t control whether she had Trisomy 21 but we can control our attitude about it.”

Ward has been playing for the San Fransico 49ers since 2022. Before that, he played for the Kansas City Chiefs for three years. He first entered the NFL in 2018 as a cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys.