Nobody likes a cheater, especially when it’s this easy to get caught. A TikTok user shared her story about how she found her now ex-boyfriend’s secret Tinder profile, and the Internet is in shook.

It all started when Hannah, the TikToker who posted the viral video , shared a screenshot that her boyfriend sent to her for a Craigslist listing of a car he wanted her to purchase.

That all seemed fine, until Hannah took a closer look at the screenshot.

On the top left corner of the snap from his phone, she could see a flame icon that closely resembled the one from Tinder. Upon further investigation, Hannah confirmed it was the Tinder logo and that her boyfriend recently opened the dating app.

In order to see for herself, Hannah downloaded Tinder because she was “in denial”, she wrote. Lo and behold, there was her boyfriend’s Tinder profile, and on the first swipe too.

TikTok users were amazed at how easy it was for Hannah to catch her partner cheating, and even shared some of their own horror stories with cheating exes.

TikToker @HoneyBunny30 commented, “One time my ex didn’t answer my FaceTime because he had 2% battery so he sent me a screenshot to prove it and forgot he had the bumble app,” with a crying face emoji.

User @yaxayraa said, “My ex sent me a picture of a pair of shoes he was going to buy me and the Hinge option was right on the top left.”

Others found it comical that Hannah did barely any work to catch her ex in his lies, and swapped jokes in the comments. “He’s gonna be like ‘bae that just means my phones overheating’,” @mariocalderon2.0 said. “You shouldve super liked him and be like well this is interesting,” said @l3x1r0sa. Many commenters even agreed that Android users were a big red flag.

Luckily for Hannah, the incident was a thing of the past. “This was like three years ago, I am with an amazing man now!” she assured her viewers. Hannah felt the need to share her story with others, not only because it’s funny but also because others have gone through similar situations. Now, with this helpful trick from Hannah’s TikTok, no cheater is safe.