Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chelsea Handler spent the weekend bartending at Bruce Springsteen gig in London, where she served drinks to famous friends including Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, and Judd Apatow.

On Saturday night, the American comedian attended the BST Hyde Park show alongside a range of celebrities who watched on from a raised platform above the crowd.

Also in attendance were A-list actors Leslie Mann and Emma Thompson.

In a series of photos and videos shared on Instagram, Handler is seen pouring drinks from behind the bar while dancing along to Springsteen.

As Handler poured the drinks, the person filming her zoomed in on an empty cup that had the words, “tips for Chelsea” written across it.

“I bartended the Springsteen show last night, and it felt incredible to be of service,” she captioned the post.

“I Love London, but no one is as lovable [as] Bruce Springsteen. What a ducking show!”

The 48-year-old TV star also shared several Instagram Stories from the night, including one shot of Springsteen on stage alongside the caption, “such a f***ing stud”.

In another, Handler shared a photograph of Thompson alongside Mann and Apatow with the caption, “We classed up the joint with Emma”.

She also shared a selfie with Perry, writing, “Katy and I trying to look sex”.