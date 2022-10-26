Your chance to live on street called home by David Bowie and George Best

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A rare chance to a buy a house on one of London’s coolest streets once home to Oscar Wilde, David Bowie and George Best is available for anyone with a spare £10m.

The house sits on one of Chelsea’s most sought-after roads, Oakley Street.

Reggae legend Bob Marley moved into the house next door in 1977 and house number 89 was the home of football icon Best.

The acclaimed Irish playwright Wilde lived at number 87, while David Bowie was drawn to the road in 1973, moving into number 89.

The road was also home to traitor Donald Maclean, a British diplomat who spied for the Soviet Union.

The street starts just off the King’s Road in Chelsea and runs all the way down to the River Thames.

While it was built in 1870 the house has only had three owners in its lifetime. The current owner has lived there for the past 15 years and has undertaken huge renovations.

He has brought in wooden beams from a French chateau, and 17th-Century terracotta tiles, its promoters say.

The house is more than 4,300 sq ft and has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a west-facing terrace.

The garden is one of Chelsea’s largest, spanning 40m and housing a 12m heated swimming pool.

In the corner of the garden is a summer house fitted with a kitchen, shower and sauna.

The house is on the market with central London-based estate agents Tedworth Property.

A spokesperson said: “It is a truly unique property in the heart of Chelsea.

“The house has been thoughtfully and cleverly redesigned by the current owner to create an exceptionally bright and airy double height living space set around a courtyard which is perfect for all year round al-fresco entertaining.”