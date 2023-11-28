Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cher has admitted that she hates ageing, with the singer revealing she wishes she was at least seven years younger than she is.

In an interview with Today, the pop icon got candid about how she really feels about getting older amid the 25th anniversary of her 1998 smash hit “Believe.” She wasn’t impressed by the milestone, saying: “It’s not that amazing. It pisses the f*** out of me.”

When asked about whether or not she has a good relationship with ageing, the Oscar winner replied: “No!”

The Moonstruck star explained that although her mother Georgia Holt “didn’t mind” the ageing process, she has thus far hated it. She said: “My mother didn’t mind but I do. I hate it. I’d give anything to be 70 again!”

In September, the actor spoke to Good Morning Britain about ageing while also sharing the fashion and beauty-related things that she’ll never stop wearing, no matter her age.

“I just can’t believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish,” she told the outlet. “And I will still be wearing my jeans and I will still be wearing long hair and I will still be doing the same stuff I’ve always done.”

According to the singer, she also doesn’t plan to go grey any time soon and plans to keep her signature long, black locks. In 2022, she explained to People that the salt-and-pepper look just isn’t her style. She said: “[Going grey] is fine for other girls. I’m just not doing it!“

Cher added that her age doesn’t match up with the way she feels on the inside.

“The genes in my family are pretty amazing,” Cher told the outlet. “I don’t know if not feeling old makes you younger. I keep up with the trends. I have lots of young friends. I have old friends too. Honestly, I’m not trying to feel young. I’m not trying to be young. I am who I am. I’m just getting along.”

The pop icon not only has younger friends, but she’s also been dating 36-year-old music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards since last year. After meeting at Paris Fashion Week in September of that year, they were later romantically linked after they were spotted in November holding hands while on a stroll through Los Angeles with rapper, Tyga.

The Mermaids actor took to social media to defend their 40-year age gap, writing in a deleted tweet: “LOVE DOESN’T KNOW MATH, IT SEES [hearts].”

In October, Cher also opened up about her happiness in the relationship while speaking to Extra, telling the outlet that she and Edwards “have a great time together”.

During the interview, Cher also said she and the singer just “get each other,” before admitting that he doesn’t understand a lot of her references.

The pair previously fueled engagement rumours when Cher tweeted a picture showing off a diamond ring Edwards bought her. But the Oscar winner dispelled speculation, saying that she only posted the photo to show his cool nails.

Cher was previously married to the late Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman and in the past has dated several men younger than her, including actors Val Kilmer, 63, and Tom Cruise, 60. Meanwhile, Edwards shares three-year-old son Slash with model Amber Rose, 39.