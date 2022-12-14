Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Cher has opened up about her last moments with her mother, singer and actor Georgia Holt.

The 76-year-old musician announced her mother’s death on Sunday (11 December). Holt was 96.

Holt’s death came three months after she was hospitalised with pneumonia in September.

“Sorry I’ve Been Mia. Mom’s Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia [sic],” Cher wrote at the time.

She thanked her fans for their prayers the following day, adding that “home is the best medicine” for her mother and that “she’s getting better”.

However, Cher told fans last week that her mother had passed away.

On Tuesday (13 December), the “Believe” signer revealed more about her mother’s condition, writing on Twitter: “The truth…. She’s been sick and rallying, she then got bad. She was in so much pain.”

Cher continued: “Finally she coded on [the] way to Hosp. By time we Got to Hosp….The Woman who Who Was MY KICK ASS MOM was No long[er] Here. [sic]”

The musician previously spoke about her mother’s health when she told People how she was managing the Covid-19 pandemic with an elderly mother.

Cher announced the death of her mother, Georgia Holt, on 11 December (Getty)

In December 2020, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said that she was getting tested for Covid-19 “all the time” and tried to be “very careful” around her elderly mother during the holiday season. She revealed they had a close-knit family “bubble” to protect her mother from contracting the virus.

“It’s my sister, my brother-in-law, my mom, my assistant. And we stay far apart from each other,” she said.

The singer announced Holt’s death in a tweet on 11 December, writing: “Mom is gone,” with a sad-face emoji.

Holt, born in 1926, was a singer-songwriter, model and actor. She famously appeared in the hit sitcom I Love Lucy.

She leaves behind two children, Cher – real name, Cherilyn Sarkisian – her sister, Georganne LaPiere, and partner of 46 years, Craig Spence.